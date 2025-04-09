Carlos Alcaraz does better than Novak Djokovic, Bjorn Borg but still behind Rafael Nadal after 100th clay match at Monte-Carlo

Carlos Alcaraz surpassed star players like Novak Djokovic and Bjorn Borg in the total number of wins on clay surfaces after his 100th clay match at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday. However, he still fails to surpass the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, as he has a dominating number of match wins on the surface.

Among the top contenders, Djokovic has the least number of match wins with a total of 74. Stefanos Tsitsipas surprisingly eclipses the 24-time Grand Slam champion with a stellar 76 victories on the surface. The top three spots are taken by Borg with 80 wins, Alcaraz with 82 wins, and Nadal with 88 wins on the surface throughout his career.

In the Spaniard's 100th match, he displayed a class act and clinched a stellar win against Francisco Cerundolo. As he won, a user on X posted an incredible stat highlighting the commendable feat achieved by the youngster at such an early age.

"It was #Alcaraz 100th clay match. He has won...82 of them! That's better than all active players, #Djokovic included. It's even better than clay legends like #Borg & Vilas. #Nadal however is at another level, with 88 wins in his 1st 100. Special mention to #Tsitsipas, who won 76!"- he wrote in the caption.

Carlos Alcaraz's form was commendable as he absolutely dominated the last two sets against his Argentine opponent. He has geared up to make a sensational comeback to the season, this clay swing onwards.

Carlos Alcaraz will look for a comeback in major tournaments

Carlos Alcaraz after his win at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz has had no significant achievements this season other than his first indoor hard-court title at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam in February. His last major title win came during Wimbledon last year.

Alcaraz's past clay seasons, however, are a testament to the fact that the Spaniard knows the surface well and has established himself as the most formidable opponent to beat with his first Roland Garros title win in 2024. Apart from that, he also showed great character during the Paris Olympics 2024 on the same surface.

The 21-year-old, with his attitude in his match against Cerundolo, showed how he feels at home playing on clay, which gives all his fans the belief that he can make a prominent impact in this swing and bag his next major title as well.

