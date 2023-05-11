Carlos Alcaraz congratulates Real Madrid basketball team after win over KK Partizan in EuroLeague 2023

Carlos Alcaraz has congratulated the Real Madrid basketball team for their remarkable triumph over KK Partizan in the 2023 EuroLeague quarterfinals.

Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade faced off in the fifth game of the EuroLeague quarterfinals, with both teams having won two games each. The stakes were high, as the winner would secure a coveted spot in the EuroLeague Final Four.

Despite Partizan Belgrade winning the previous two matches at the Wizink Centre, Real Madrid managed to even the series in Belgrade. The teams returned to Madrid for the decisive match. In a thrilling game, Real Madrid emerged victorious with a score of 98-94, securing their place in the EuroLeague Final Four.

The semi-finals will be held at the Zalgirio Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania, on May 19-21. The other three semifinalists are Barcelona, AS Monaco, and Olympiacos.

On Wednesday, May 10, Carlos Alcaraz took to social media to congratulate the Real Madrid basketball team. He also shared a video capturing the Spanish outfit's winning moment over Partizan.

"CONGRATULATIONS!!! @realmadridbasket," Alcaraz captioned his Instagram story.

Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram story

Carlos Alcaraz excited for his debut appearance at the Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz with his Madrid Open title

Carlos Alcaraz is set to make his debut appearance at the 2023 Italian Open. The Spaniard has been in top form on clay this year, having secured consecutive victories at the Barcelona Open and the Madrid Masters.

In a press conference after his 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 final victory over Jan Lennard Struff in Madrid, Alcaraz said he was excited to play in Rome for the first time.

"I have never played in Rome, so it's gonna be my first time playing Rome. I really want to play there. I missed last year. So this is a tournament that I looking for since I was kid," he said.

The former US Open champion stated that although he doesn't know what to expect at the tournament, he is sure to enjoy the experience.

"I don't know how it's gonna be, Rome. I don't know the feelings over there, but for sure I'm gonna enjoy that tournament," he added.

Alcaraz is poised to become the new World No. 1 following the conclusion of the Italian Open. Currently trailing Novak Djokovic by a mere five points, the Spaniard is set to soar to the top of the ATP rankings at the end of the Masters 1000 event by playing just one match in Rome.

With the Serb defending 1,000 ranking points in Rome and Alcaraz defending nothing, the teenager will soar to the top of the ATP rankings at the end of the Masters 1000 event, irrespective of his results.

