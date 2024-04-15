Andy Roddick recently shared his thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal from the 2024 Barcelona Open.

Alcaraz last competed at the Miami Open, where he was defeated 6-2, 6-4 by eventual runner-up Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals. After that, the Spaniard was scheduled to compete at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he would have faced Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening match, but withdrew due to a right arm injury.

Carlos Alcaraz was then forced to withdraw from the 2024 Barcelona Open due to the same injury, causing him to miss out on defending his title for the third consecutive year. He won the ATP 500 tournament in 2022 when he defeated compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in the final and then again in 2023 when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the championship match.

While speaking on Tennis Channel recently, Andy Roddick shared his thoughts on Carlos Alcaraz's withdrawal from the Barcelona Open. Roddick said while it was unfortunate for the 20-year-old to withdraw from two consecutive tournaments due to injury, there is a silver lining to the situation. He said Alacarz's arm injury will not stop him from focusing on training and maintaining his leg strength.

"You know he doesn't want to miss any of these clay court events, especially in his home country. I guess the silver lining is that it's an arm injury. Hopefully, it's not structurally off. That would be a lot more concerning. But at least he can keep his legs in shape," Roddick said (at 0:41).

Roddick added that the Spaniard will not risk his whole body fitness because of the arm injury.

"He's not going to be risking fitness with the arm injury. It's not as if he's going to come back, hopefully not looking for his pacing with his legs, his movement. He can still do all of those drills, better safe than sorry. He has entered the part of his career where you start at the Slams and work backwards with your priorities. Hopefully, that's what he's doing here," Roddick added (at 1:05).

"Carlos Alcaraz is going to win a lot of French Open titles" - Andy Roddick

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 French Open

Andy Roddick recently spoke about the 2024 French Open. He said despite Jannik Sinner's impressive performance this season, he may not be the favorite at Roland Garros. Roddick named Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz as likely contenders for the title.

Roddick expressed his belief that Alcaraz, much like his idol Rafael Nadal, has the potential to secure multiple French Open titles in the future.

"He’s [Jannik Sinner] not going to be one of the top two favourites heading to Roland Garros and his rivals are probably welcoming the change. I still like Novak [Djokovic] and I love what Carlos does on clay. I think he’s [Carlos Alcaraz] going to win a lot of French Open titles. We’ll see if that starts this year or not, but I certainly like that transition for him," Roddick said as per betway insider.

Carlos Alcaraz is next scheduled to participate in the 2024 Madrid Open, where he is the two-time defending champion. In 2022, he claimed the title by defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 in the final. The following year, the former World No. 1 once again claimed the title by overcoming Jan-Lennard Struff with a score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the championship match.

