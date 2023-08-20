After securing his place in the 2023 Cincinnati Open final, Carlos Alcaraz has drawn level with Novak Djokovic's record for the most ATP Masters 1000 finals before the age of 21, since 1990.

On Saturday, August 19, Alcaraz faced off against Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open. The Spaniard got off to a shaky start as he lost the opening set 2-6. Although his struggles continued in the second set, the World No. 1 raised his level to fend off a match point at 4-5. He then rallied back from a 1-4 deficit in the tiebreak, winning six points in a row to force a decider.

Despite squandering away 10 break point opportunities earlier in the match, Alcaraz held his nerve to capitalize on a crucial break point in the third set, claiming a 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-3 victory in two hours and 16 minutes.

With his win over Hurkacz, Alcaraz advanced to his fifth ATP Masters 1000 final, equaling Djokovic's record for most finals at this level before turning 21, since 1990. The 20-year-old trails only Rafael Nadal in the achievement. However, the 22-time Grand Slam champion's record appears to be out of reach as he contested 11 Masters 1000 finals before the age of 21.

Having won each of the four Masters 1000 finals he has competed in so far, Alcaraz will be aiming to extend his perfect record in Sunday's title clash. However, he will be up against a formidable opponent in Djokovic, who will be motivated to avenge his defeat to the Spaniard in the 2023 Wimbledon final.

"It's the biggest challenge I could get, so I'm looking forward to it" - Novak Djokovic ahead of Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic set to lock horns in Cincinnati Open final

Novak Djokovic, who is on the hunt for his record-extending 39th ATP Masters 1000 title, defeated Alexander Zverev 7-6(5), 7-5 in two hours and four minutes to book his spot against Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Cincinnati Open final.

During his post-match press conference, the Serb reflected on facing the World No. 1 for the first time on a hard court and described the upcoming title clash as the "ultimate challenge" for him.

"Well, I mean, I guess it's the ultimate challenge at the moment for me. We faced each other in the last three events. Roland Garros, clay. Wimbledon, grass. Now hard court. It's going to be the first encounter on a hard court," he said.

Djokovic acknowledged the significance of facing the Spaniard in the lead-up to the US Open, deeming the clash to be crucial preparation for the final Grand Slam of the season.

"It's a very good test prior to US Open. Obviously different conditions. Here best-of-three, US Open best-of-five. It's still facing the top, top player of the world now who is in form. It's the biggest challenge I could get, so I'm looking forward to it. Now it's the best way to prepare for New York," he added.

