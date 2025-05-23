Carlos Alcaraz fans happy, Novak Djokovic fans optimistic & Jannik Sinner fans complain about 'worst case scenario': French Open 2025 draw reactions

Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic now have a rough idea of what awaits them at this year's French Open, with the men's singles draw having come out on Thursday, May 22. Unsurprisingly, several tennis fans have reacted to the Italian, Spaniard and Serb's respective draws for the prestigious claycourt Major.

Sinner, the reigning No. 1, is set for a clash against home hope Arthur Rinderknech to begin his 2025 French Open campaign. If the three-time Major winner makes a deep run at the tournament, he may run into formidable opponents like Andrey Rublev, Jack Draper, Djokovic and finally Alcaraz in the final.

Fans of Jannik Sinner on X (formerly Twitter) were mostly concerned by the Italian's 2025 French Open draw.

"Wow this is basically a worst case scenario draw," a fan wrote.

"Disgusting rigged draw. There’s no point being #1 seed or its just rigger against the greatest talent and the best player in the world Jannik Sinner," commented another.

"Where’s the world number one favoritism that i was promised," another fan chimed in.

Meanwhile, fans of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic seemed content with the Spaniard and the Serb's respective French Open draws. Alcaraz will begin his campaign against veteran Kei Nishikori and could go on to lock horns with the likes of Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, Taylor Fritz and potentially Sinner in what would be a blockbuster final.

Djokovic is slated to get going with a first-round match against Mackenzie McDonald and could face Denis Shapovalov, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Sinner and finally Alcaraz if he manages to reach the final.

"No problems until the final. Good path for him," an Alcaraz fan wrote.

"There's no stopping now! #Vamos," added another.

"This is actually decent draw for Novak. Glad he avoids Sinner & Alcaraz in the quarters. Novak draw isn't easy but other men got tougher draws," a fan of the Serb opined.

"OG Novak would destroy this easily but now we hope for the best fr," another Djokovic fan weighed in.

Out of the three ATP stars, only the 24-time Grand Slam champion is in competitive action in the week ahead of Roland Garros.

Novak Djokovic on promising run in Geneva; Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz already in Paris and have begun French Open preparations

Carlos Alcaraz during a practice session at Roland Garros ahead of the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Djokovic chose to skip the 2025 Italian Open on the back of disappointing results in Monte Carlo and Madrid. The Serb later accepted a wildcard entry into the main draw of the Geneva Open, where he has reached the semifinals. Interestingly, he turned 38 on the day of his quarterfinal win over Matteo Arnaldi at the ATP 250-level event.

Meanwhile, both Alcaraz and Sinner have already arrived at Roland Garros and started their preparations for their respective French Open campaigns. The Spaniard, who is the reigning champion in Paris, is the firm favorite to win the claycourt Major's men's singles title again because of his red-hot form so far on the European claycourt swing.

Alcaraz clinched the Monte-Carlo Masters and Italian Open titles, and also finished as the runner-up at the Barcelona Open. In Rome, the Spaniard faced Sinner in the final and produced a remarkable performance that yielded a straight-set victory for him over the World No. 1.

