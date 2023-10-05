Carlos Alcaraz gets locker room previously assigned to Roger Federer at Shanghai Masters 2023

Carlos Alcaraz has recently been assigned the locker room that belonged to Roger Federer for 12 years at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

The Shanghai Masters, which is returning to the ATP calendar after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, has 10 independent locker rooms for the top players, each with a sign displaying the previous owners. The Spaniard will be using the room that has Federer’s name on it, along with other legends such as Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

The gesture is a sign of respect and admiration for Alcaraz, who has been hailed as the heir to the other members of the Big Three.

Federer has a special connection with Shanghai, where he won two titles (in 2014 and 2017). He holds a 23-6 record at the event and has reached quarterfinals or more in six of his eight appearances.

Alcaraz will start his campaign in Shanghai on Saturday as a top seed. The Spaniard is coming off a semifinal loss to Jannik Sinner in straight sets, 6-7(4), 1-6, in Beijing. He will be looking to bounce back and claim his fifth Masters 1000 title of his career.

Holger Rune recently expressed his delight in being allotted a locker room that was previously assigned to Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the ATP 1000 event.

Roger Federer to be celebrated as Icon Athlete at Shanghai Masters 2023

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2023

Roger Federer will be back in China as an 'Icon Athlete' at the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The ATP 1000 event’s tournament director, Michael A. Luevano, announced in a recent interview that the first-ever international ‘Icon Athlete’ award will be given to the 20-time Grand Slam champion who retired from tennis last year. The event will host a grand ceremony on October 13 to honor the tennis legend.

"Based on our long-term relationship with Roger and Team 8, his management company, we believe, along with the Shanghai fans, that Roger has gone above and beyond a normal sportsman to a city," Luevano said to Shine.cn.

"Together with the Juss Sports Group, we have created the first international Icon Athlete designation for Federer. We intend to present this award on the evening of October 13 during the tournament. We will have celebrities in attendance, and it will be a memorable event, both visually and emotionally," he added.

The former World No. 1 expressed his excitement ahead of his return to Shanghai.

"I'm very excited to be named Rolex Shanghai Masters Icon Athlete for 2023. I remember coming to Shanghai for the first time for the opening of the stadium and I have been close friends with Juss Event and tournament organisers. I am happy to keep the story going and I look forward to seeing everyone," he said.

