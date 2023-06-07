Carlos Alcaraz will take on Novak Djokovic for the first time this year in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open on Friday. While the Spaniard downed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the quarterfinals, Djokovic needed four sets to oust Karen Khachanov in the previous round.

The World No. 1 spot will also be on the line when the duo clash, as Novak Djokovic can regain the top spot from Alcaraz if he goes all the way in Paris this week. Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, the 20-year-old admitted that it was a "dream come true" to face off against the Serb at a Grand Slam.

Having grown up watching Djokovic and Rafael Nadal play over and over against each other in Roland Garros, Alcaraz had told himself that one day he would get there himself. Now that he has managed to get there, the World No. 1 hoped he could impose his style of play against Djokovic.

"I remember watching all [Novak Djokovic's] duels against Rafa [Nadal] here in Paris and when I saw them on TV, I told myself that one day I would be there. Luckily, that day has come, so this It's a dream come true. I'll try to impose my style of play and have a great game," Alcaraz said.

Carlos Alcaraz went on to lavish praise on the World No. 3, hailing him as "one of the best" in history. Opining that Djokovic's average level is very high and that he forces his opponents to maintain their best for a long time, Alcaraz hoped he could withstand the onslaught from the veteran on Friday.

"He is one of the best in history and I don't think at any time if he will keep up with my pace, but rather the other way around; if I can stand the level of demand he sets. What amazes me the most about Novak is how he hits the ball with all his shots, he makes you see no flaw in his tennis and his average level is very high, he forces you to maintain your best tennis for a long time," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"Wherever Novak Djokovic competes, he will be the favourite, in any tournament" - Carlos Alcaraz

As for who the favorite would be when Novak Djokovic and him lock horns in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open, Carlos Alcaraz picked the Serb, stating that he would always be the favorite at any tournament.

The World No. 1, in fact, was of the opinion that Djokovic could have won more than the two titles he has at Roland Garros had he not run into the best in the history of clay time and again at the tournament -- Rafael Nadal.

"Wherever he competes, he will be the favourite, in any tournament, because he is a true legend. I am not saying it to throw balls away, I really mean it. He has won twice here and it would have been many more if he had not run into the best in history on this surface," Alcaraz said.

