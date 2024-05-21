Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner French Open 2024 update: Duo all set to travel to Roland Garros amid recent injuries

The 2024 French Open is just around the corner, and Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are ready to grace the Stade Roland Garros, according to latest developments. The news comes as a pleasant surprise, given the duo’s recent injury struggles.

Alcaraz’s European claycourt season has been marred by a pronator teres injury. The Spaniard was forced to postpone his campaign after he injured his forearm during one of his pre-tournament practice sessions at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He then gave up on his Barcelona Open title defense, too.

Carlos Alcaraz staged his return at the Madrid Open, where he was again the defending champion, but his run came to a halt in the quarterfinals. Following the setback, the World No. 3 decided against competing at the Italian Open, citing a “muscle edema” in his pronator teres. He has since been recovering at his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero’s academy in Alicante.

After a successful training block, Alcaraz will now head to Paris in hopes of winning his third Grand Slam. The academy’s social media page announced the news while sharing a few pictures from the two-time Grand Slam champion’s final training session, where he could be seen wearing a compression bandage.

"Grand Slam Time. Today is the last day of the training before @carlitosalcarazz leaves to @rolandgarros. Let’s wish him luck," the post read.

Just like his arch-rival Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner was a no-show at the Italian Open after playing through a hip injury during his run to the quarterfinals in Madrid. Before that, he had reached the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

After pulling out of the event in Rome, the Italian was treated at the J Medical in Turin. Last week, it was reported that he was likely to miss the French Open after being advised to exercise caution by the doctors.

However, the recent development suggests that Jannik Sinner has had a few successful practice sessions at the Monte-Carlo Country Club after being discharged. As reported by Sky Sports Italy, the World No. 2 is also set to leave for the French capital soon.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner set to bid for their maiden French Open title

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner pictured before the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin (Source: Getty Images for Citta Di Torino)

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner haven’t tasted glory at the French Open yet. In 2020, Sinner became the youngest quarterfinalist at the tournament since Novak Djokovic in 2006. He has, however, failed to replicate those results since then.

In 2023, Sinner suffered an uncharacteristic second-round loss to Daniel Altmaier. This setback has, however, proved to be a blessing in disguise for the Italian this year.

With hardly any points to defend and his rich vein of form, the reigning Australian Open champion will enter the French Open as No. 1 in the live rankings -- above Novak Djokovic, the defending champion. Sinner will thus have an excellent chance at becoming the new World No. 1 after the tournament as he chases his second Major title.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, will be defending his semifinal run from last year. While he won’t have the chance to reclaim his World No. 1 throne at the tournament, the Spaniard will have the opportunity to complete the career ‘Surface Slam,’ having won the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.