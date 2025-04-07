Carlos Alcaraz makes Matteo Berrettini copy $40M-worth Shawn Mendes with Monte-Carlo Masters photodump

Carlos Alcaraz's recent photo dump which he shared ahead of the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters made Matteo Berrettini copy and react to the post like Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes. Alcaraz last competed at the ATP Masters 1000 claycourt tournament in 2022, where he was defeated in the second round by Sebastian Korda. Meanwhile, Berrettini's last participation was in 2024, where he lost to Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.

Before beginning his campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Alcaraz had last competed at the 2025 Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open. In California, he defeated players like Quentin Halys, Denis Shapovalov, Grigor Dimitrov, and Francisco Cerundolo before falling to eventual champion Jack Draper in the semifinals . At the Miami Open, the former World No.1 was eliminated in the second round by David Goffin.

Following conclusion of the tournaments in America, Carlos Alcaraz traveled to Monaco for the ATP Masters 1000 clay court tournament. Prior to the tournament, the Spaniard took to social media to share a series of pictures of himself, including images of him practicing and a photo with Novak Djokovic.

"👋🏻 Montecarlo! ❤️ @rolexmontecarlomasters," Alcaraz captioned his Instagram post.

Reacting to Alcaraz's post, Matteo Berrettini commented on how handsome the Spaniard looked in the pictures. This comment by the Italian was reminiscent of Shawn Mendes, who has a net worth of $40 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, commenting similarly under one of Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny's posts.

"Guapo 😍," Berrettini commented.

Before commencing his campaign at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, Matteo Berrettini, like Carlos Alcaraz, participated in the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost in the third round to Stefanos Tsitsipas. He then competed at the Miami Open, reaching the quarterfinals before losing to Taylor Fritz

Who will Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini face at the 2025 Monte-Carlos Masters 2R?

Carlos Alcaraz pictured practicing at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters [Image Source: Getty Images]

Carlos Alcaraz is seeded second at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters and he will begin his campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. In his opening match will go up against either Francisco Cerundolo or wild card Fabio Fognini.

Alcaraz has faced Cerundolo twice on the ATP Tour and has defeated him in both the matches. Their most recent meeting was in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Indian Wells Masters, where the Spaniard secured a 6-3, 7-6(4) victory.

Similarly, Carlos Alcaraz has a perfect record against Fabio Fognini, having triumphed in both of their previous encounters. Their last match was in the second round of the 2023 Rio Open, with Alcaraz prevailing 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4. He went on to finish as the runner-up after losing to Cameron Norrie in the final.

Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini started his 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters campaign by defeating qualifier Mariano Navone 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. He next ace top seed Alexander Zverev in the second round.

Berrettini and Zverev have faced each other six times on the ATP Tour, with the German winning four out of those six encounters. Their most recent meeting was in the third round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, where Berrettini emerged victorious with a 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) win.

The winner of the second-round match between Berrettini and Zverev will advance to face either 13th seed Lorenzo Musetti or Jiri Lehecka in the third round of the tournament.

