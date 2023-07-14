Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic to battle it out for World No. 1 spot in Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz cruised into the final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championhips with a dominant 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals on Friday, July 14.

Alcaraz provided the Centre Court crowd with a brilliant exhibition of power tennis interspersed with the odd delectable drop shot. Despite Medvedev's brave fighback in the third set, the Spaniard came out on top to reach his maiden final at the grass-court Major.

Alcaraz will now take on seven-time champion Novak Djokovic in the big final with not just the Wimbledon trophy but also the ATP World No. 1 spot on the line.

Carlos Alcaraz, who became the youngest ATP World No. 1 in history following his 2022 US Open triumph, has since been involved in a duel for the coveted spot with Novak Djokovic. He took over the spot from Djokovic just ahead of Wimbledon and will give it back to the 36-year-old again if he loses on Sunday.

The two top seeds will clash for only the third time, having won one match apiece. It was Carlos Alcaraz who stunned the former World No. 1 in the semifinals of the 2022 Madrid Open in their first encounter. However, the Serb turned the tables in the semifinals of the 2023 French Open enroute to his title run.

"I will fight, I will believe in myself" - Carlos Alcaraz on facing Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final

Alcaraz and Medvedev embrace at the net

A dream Wimbledon is on the cards when top seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on second seed Novak Djokovic, who is seeking a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon men's singles title.

When asked what it would be like to take on the 23-time Grand Slam champion who hasn't lost on Center Court since 2013, Alcaraz acknowledged the enormity of the task on hand.

The 20-year-old did, however, make it clear that that this was "no time to be afraid" before declaring philosophically that he "would go for it and see what happens".

"He is going to be really difficult. I will fight. I will believe in myself, I will believe I can beat him here. I saw that he is unbeaten here since 2013 on this court so it's going to be challenging but I am ready for this," Alcaraz stated after the match.

"It will be special playing against Novak but it is a final. There's no time to be afraid, no time to be tired. I will go for it and lets see what happens," he added.

The final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships will be played on Sunday, July 16.

