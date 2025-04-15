Carlos Alcaraz reveals how he truly feels about competing at Barcelona Open days after Monte-Carlo glory

ATP star Carlos Alcaraz recently opened up about his expectations ahead of the Barcelona Open. The Spaniard mentioned how he is looking forward to cherishing the experience of being on the court without any other expectations. Looking back at his season so far, he also compared the Monte Carlo Masters win to some of his self-satisfactory showdowns.

Alcaraz's 2025 season presented some ups and downs leading up to the clay court season. The Spaniard's year began with a quarterfinal defeat to Novak Djokovic in Melbourne. However, he compensated by securing the title in Rotterdam. Another setback came in Miami where the Spaniard faced an unexpected defeat against David Goffin. Following that, he clinched the Masters 1000 title at Monte Carlo to level up his game again.

Ahead of the ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona, Carlos Alcaraz mentioned how he has no expectations of winning. The Spaniard highlighted how he is solely focused on enjoying the event and his campaign to the fullest.

"I'm going to focus on what's really important to me: going out and enjoying myself, win or lose. Beyond that, I don't want to set expectations," he said, in a press conference ahead of the event.

Despite winning his sixth Masters 1000 title last week, the Spaniard admitted to the fact that he still needs more work to play with satisfaction.

"I don't think I'm at my best. I've played better games this year than those in Monte Carlo. It's one thing to win, and another to feel like you've played well," he added.

Alcaraz is set to begin his Barcelona Open campaign on Tuesday, April 15.

Carlos Alcaraz confident about his return to Barcelona

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 2025 - Day One - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz recently mentioned how a successful head start to the clay court season has given him a quick boost in confidence. The 21-year-old shared his personal analysis of how the recent month and the year have treated him so far. He also expressed excitement about his anticipated return to Barcelona.

"I think I'm having a good year; the last month has been better, and I'm picking up pace on clay, which is never easy to start. I'm getting back to a good level and rhythm. And the truth is, for me, it's a privilege to be able to return to Barcelona, which was and I feel is my home," he said, in the same press conference.

Alcaraz is all set to begin his Barcelona Open campaign with a showdown against Ethan Quinn. The Spaniard will now chase his 19th tour-level title after the commendable win at the Monte Carlo Masters.

