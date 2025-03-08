"Carlos Alcaraz's ability to make ugly kit looks pretty needs to be studied" - Fans react as Spaniard reveals Indian Wells 2025 kit

Carlos Alcaraz's on-court kit for the Masters 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami was recently released. Several fans later shared their reactions, with many praising the design.

Alcaraz is considered one of the favorites to win the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The Spaniard enters the tournament as the two-time defending champion and is seeded second. The four-time Major champion will aim for a three-peat in Indian Wells, a feat achieved by Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

American apparel giant Nike sponsors the 21-year-old, whose on-court attire for the BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open was recently released. Alcaraz wore a T-shirt with red and pink shades on top, transitioning to white at the bottom. His shorts were red, matching the shade of his shirt.

Several fans later reacted to the Spaniard's kit, with one sharing a witty response.

"his ability to make ugly kit looks pretty needs to be studied 🔍," they wrote.

"I like it! Red/brown kits suit him imo. And imo I really liked his RG kit last year also!" another said.

"He looks incredible in it, but he looks incredible in everything!" A fan commented.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis fans:

"pretty boy making it werk 👟👟," one wrote.

"it only looks good because he’s the sunshine of my life," another praised.

"Looks fantastic. No clowning and no bozoing please ... time to lock in," a fan weighed in.

Following a decent run this season, Carlos Alcaraz is set to start his Indian Wells campaign against Quentin Halys

Carlos Alcaraz at BNP Paribas Open - Day 3 - Image Source: Getty

Given his on-court performance, the 2025 season has certainly met Carlos Alcaraz's standards. The Spaniard reached the Australian Open quarterfinals, falling 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 4-6 to Novak Djokovic. He later won the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam, defeating Australia's Alex de Minaur 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the final.

The Spaniard dominated at the Qatar Open until he faced Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals. The Czech gave Alcaraz a tough time and won 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Nevertheless, Alcaraz will shift his focus to the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells and open his campaign against France's Quentin Halys on Saturday, March 8. The 21-year-old is part of a tough draw, and if he advances, he could face Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov in the coming rounds.

As mentioned before, Alcaraz is on the verge of a monumental feat - a three-peat at Indian Wells. Roger Federer won the title in 2004 and defended it in the next two seasons. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic won three consecutive BNP Paribas Open titles from 2014 to 2016.

