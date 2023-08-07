Carlos Alcaraz’s younger brother Jaime recently showed his admiration for Dominic Thiem as the former US Open champion made his first tour-level final since 2020.

Thiem emerged as the runner-up at the recently concluded Generali Open in Kitzbuhel, Austria. The home favorite was defeated by Argentina’s Sebastian Baez in straight sets 6-3, 6-1 in the final hurdle.

Despite the defeat, the former World No. 3 was elated to feature in the final once again after a gap of more than two and a half years. His previous tour-level final came in 2020 when he lost to Daniil Medvedev in the ATP Finals.

“What a week it’s been! The feeling of playing in a final again, just incredible,” Thiem captioned a post on social media.

Carlos Alcaraz’s younger brother Jaime, who is an aspiring tennis player himself, acknowledged the former Slam winner’s resurgence following his rough patch. He shared Thiem’s post on his Instagram story to show his admiration.

Jaime Alcaraz on Instagram

Alcaraz earlier revealed that Thiem is Jaime’s favorite tennis player. The revelation came after the Austrian noticed the younger brother playing with his Babolat Pure Strike racquet instead of the World No. 1’s Babolat Pure Aero.

“He’s playing the right racket @carlitosalcarazz,” Thiem teased on Instagram at the time.

“@domithiem he loves you!! You are his idol,” Alcaraz said in response.

Jaime Alcaraz has already become a force to be reckoned with on the junior tennis circuit. The 12-year-old recently emerged as the champion on the Rafa Nadal tour, replicating his brother’s feat from 2016.

Carlos Alcaraz to start 2023 North American hardcourt campaign at Canadian Open; Dominic Thiem to feature in US Open

Carlos Alcaraz is gearing up for US Open title defense

Carlos Alcaraz will commence his 2023 North American hardcourt campaign at the Canadian Open. The Spaniard, who is preparing to defend his US Open title, will hope for a better result at the event this time around.

In the last year’s edition, Alcaraz faced a shock opening-match defeat to Tommy Paul 6-7 (4), 7-6 (7), 6-3, despite having a match point in the second set.

“It was the first time that I couldn't handle the pressure. I felt the pressure to be the No. 2 seed in this kind of tournament,” he said at the time.

The 20-year-old has gained immense experience since the defeat, having won two Grand Slams and two additional Masters 1000 titles. He will fancy his chances as the top seed at the Canadian Open this year.

Alcaraz has received a bye in the opening round. He awaits the winner between Ben Shelton and Bernabe Zapata Miralles.

Meanwhile, Dominic Thiem has re-entered the Top-100 of the rankings chart after making the ATP 250 final in Kitzbuhel. He is currently placed at No. 84. While the Austrian won’t be contesting the Masters 1000s in Toronto and Cincinnati due to his low ranking, he will be seen vying for the US Open title in hopes of recreating his 2020 glory.