Carlos Alcaraz's brother Jaime shares celebratory post after Spaniard beats Jannik Sinner to win Italian Open

Carlos Alcaraz received plenty of praise from all corners after his Italian Open triumph, and among those special messages was one from his younger brother, Jaime. Alcaraz won his third title of the year as he beat Jannik Sinner in straight sets to clinch the Italian Open title.

Alcaraz’s preparations for his title defense at the 2025 French Open were on the right track, as the Spaniard has been in sublime form on clay. He emphatically began his clay court season by clinching the Monte-Carlo Masters in April to set the ball rolling and followed that up by reaching the final of the Barcelona Open the following week.

Alcaraz extended his superb run on clay at the Italian Open, where he dropped just one set on his way to the final. Sinner had the home crowd rooting for him and was eager to win a title on his comeback from a doping suspension. However, Alcaraz offered him no chance, as he closed out a 6-7(5), 6-1 victory to win his second clay title of the season.

Shortly after his triumph in Rome, Alcaraz’s younger brother and upcoming tennis star Jaime took to Instagram to share a celebratory post.

Screengrab of Jaime Alcaraz's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @jaime.alcarazz

This was Carlos Alcaraz’s seventh ATP Masters 1000 title and also saw him gain 1000 ranking points, which takes him to the second spot on the men’s rankings.

Carlos Alcaraz receives praise from Rafael Nadal and actor Jason Isaacs after his Italian Open triumph

Carlos Alcaraz poses with the champion's trophy after defeating Italy's Jannik Sinner in the Italian Open final. Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz’s stunning run in Rome, which ended with him lifting the title, saw him receive a congratulatory message from none other than Rafael Nadal, the winner of a record 14 French Open titles.

Alcaraz is the reigning French Open champion and is yearning to emulate Nadal by becoming the first player since the legend to defend his French Open crown. Nadal posted a congratulatory message on X that read:

"¡Enhorabuena (Congratulations) @carlosalcaraz ! 👏🏻🙌🏻"

Alcaraz also received praise from Hollywood actor Jason Isaacs, well-known for his roles in the Harry Potter series and the popular TV show, White Lotus.

"Alcaraz, some part of him knows he’s in entertainment as well. He enjoys entertaining. He doesn’t go to the stupid end of it and risk losing matches, but he loves having fun, he loves playing the risky shot and entertaining the crowd. And that, you feel it in the arena,” he said.

Fresh from his seventh Masters 1000 title, Alcaraz will now look to regroup ahead of the French Open, where he will be gunning for his fifth Grand Slam title.

