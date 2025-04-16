Carlos Alcaraz’s glittering resume vs NCAA champ being brought to light sparks fan ridicule

Fans mocked an American sports network comparing Carlos Alcaraz and Ethan Quinn, featuring an NCAA title category. The World No. 126 American led only in that category compared to the Spaniard's glittering resume.

Ahead of Alcaraz and Quinn's first-round clash at the Barcelona Open, Tennis Channel compared the competitors. At the same age, Alcaraz led Quinn with 229 wins compared to the American's five. The Spaniard had more finals played and won, and a significantly higher prize money.

However, Quinn led the way with his NCAA title in 2023 at the University of Georgia. Check out the comparison as shared on Reddit below:

Fans mocked this comparison graphic in the comments.

"Carlos with no NCAA titles still is so embarrassing for a supposed top player," one fan wrote.

"The big 3 too... has Novak really completed tennis if he wasn't won the NCAA title?" asked another fan jokingly.

"Never lost a final and had a ncaa title? yeah ethan's clearing 😋" a third fan added.

Here are a few more fan reactions regarding the comparison.

"I’m convinced Tennis Channel’s back office is full of trolls bc this is absolutely sending me," one fan wrote.

"See this is the ultimate proof that Carlos is possibly the most overrated player of all time. Sure he has masters, grand slams and a year end number 1 but no one talks about the horrifying hole in his resume, the lack of any NCAA titles, the peak of tennis. What a fraud.. (Clarification just in case, this comment is a joke)," another fan wrote.

"Carlos has some decent coins and titles, but I bet he would trade everything for a single NCAA," yet another fan wrote.

Eventually, top seed Alcaraz defeated Quinn 6-2, 7-5 in their Barcelona Open clash.

"It was a difficult match for me" - Carlos Alcaraz assesses Barcelona Open 1R win

Carlos Alcaraz at the Barcelona Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz won the Barcelona Open in 2022 and 2023 before missing last year's event. He played against Ethan Quinn to begin his 2025 campaign in his home country and won the match 6-2, 7-6(6). During the post-match interview, he revealed that he had to endure pressure and nerves to win.

"It was a difficult match for me, I just had to deal with the pressure and the nerves. But I’m really happy to have won in straight sets, and give myself a bit of energy for the next matches," Carlos Alcaraz said (via ATPTour.com)

Alcaraz is coming to Barcelona after an impressive win in Monte-Carlo. The Spaniard defeated 13th seed Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 to win the Masters 1000 title. Up next in Barcelona is a second-round clash against Laslo Djere. This will be only their second clash. Alcaraz won their last battle in Buenos Aires in 2023, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More