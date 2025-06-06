Carlos Alcaraz vs Lorenzo Musetti, Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: All you need to know about the French Open Final-4 ft. family, coach, titles

The 128-man draw at the 2025 French Open has been trimmed down to only four, as the semifinals are set to take place on Friday, June 6. While defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will take on Lorenzo Musetti, three-time champion Novak Djokovic will face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Let's take a look at the four semifinalists who are about to battle for a spot in the final at this year's French Open

Carlos Alcaraz is looking to defend his French Open title

In Picture: Carlos Alcaraz (Getty)

Defending French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz is well on track to defend his title, as he is set to take on Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinal. Alcaraz has been coached by Juan Carlos Ferrero throughout his career, with Ferrero himself being a French Open champion back in 2003.

In addition to his coaching entourage, the Spaniard has been ably supported by his parents, Carlos Alcaraz Gonzalez and Virginia Garfia, from the stands. The tennis star has three brothers: Alvaro, Jaime, and Sergio.

Overall, Alcaraz has won 19 tour-level titles, 10 of which have come on clay. At Roland Garros, he has a 23-3 win/loss record and one title, which he won last year.

Lorenzo Musetti is trying to reach his maiden Grand Slam final

Lorenzo Musetti is about to play his second Grand Slam semifinal after he reached the last four at Wimbledon last year, losing against Novak Djokovic. His fellow countryman, Simone Tartarini, coaches the Italian.

Musetti's parents, Francesco and Sabrina, have been a strong support system for the Italian as he has steadily risen the ranks in men's tennis. The Italian also has a son, Ludovico, with his girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri. The couple is also expecting their second child.

Musetti has two career titles, one of which has come on clay. He has a 13-4 record at Roland Garros, with this year's semifinal run being his best outing in Paris.

The head-to-head between Alcaraz and Musetti is 5-1 in favor of the Spaniard, who has won his last five matches against the Italian.

Novak Djokovic is looking to win a record-breaking Major title

With a record 24 Major titles in his career, Novak Djokovic is looking to go into uncharted territory and become the only player in tennis history to win 25 singles Major titles. After splitting with Andy Murray last month, the Serb has hired Dusan Vemic as his coach for the French Open.

Djokovic has been strongly supported by his family, which includes his parents, Srdjan and Dijana, and two siblings, Djordje and Marko. He is married to his long-time sweetheart Jelena, and the couple has two children, Stefan and Tara.

Djokovic is the only third male player in tennis history to reach the mark of winning 100 titles, of which 21 have come on clay. He has a 101-16 record at Roland Garros, winning the title thrice in 2016, 2021, and 2023.

Jannik Sinner will look to establish his dominance on all surfaces

In picture: Jannik Sinner, Getty

Jannik Sinner, the World No. 1, will need to ascertain his dominance outside of the hard courts as the Italian attempts to win his first French Open title. The Italian has been coached by Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill, the duo under whom he ascended to the top of the men's rankings.

Jannik Sinner's family includes his parents, Johann and Siglinde, and his younger brother Marc, who has not been seen much in the public sphere.

Sinner has won 19 titles in his career, with only one title on clay. The Italian has a 21-5 record at Roland Garros, with a semifinal finish his best result in Paris.

The head-to-head between Sinner and Djokovic is tied at 4-4, with the Italian winning the last three counters.

