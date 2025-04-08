Caroline Wozniacki drops 3-word reaction to $40M-worth husband David Lee's former college team Florida Gators winning NCAA title

Caroline Wozniacki celebrated her husband David Lee's college team Florida Gators' NCAA title. The Gators staged an exceptional comeback to defeat the Houston Cougars 65-63.

Wozniacki shared an image of the television on which she watched the Gators' triumph and wrote:

"Wow go gators!!"

Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram Story. (Image: Instagram @carowozniacki)

Wozniacki married former NBA player David Lee in 2019. Lee used to play for the Florida Gators from 2001 to 2005. He had accepted an athletic scholarship to attend the University of Florida and played with the likes of Joakim Noah and Al Horford.

$40 million-worth Lee (according to Celebrity Net Worth) helped the Gators win their first SEC men's basketball tournament championship in 2005. With senior point guard Walter Clayton Jr. leading the team this season, the Gators managed to win their third NCAA title.

They were even congratulated by the former President of the United States, Barack Obama. He wrote on X:

"What a comeback! Congrats to Walter Clayton, Jr. and the Florida Gators on their third national title. This was a fun team to watch."

In other exciting news for Wozniacki and her husband, the couple are set to become parents for the third time.

Caroline Wozniacki announces third pregnancy with David Lee amid mystery WTA absence

Caroline Wozniacki with her husband David Lee and daughter Olivia at the 2024 Australian Open- Source: Getty

Caroline Wozniacki last played a professional tennis match at the US Open in 2024. Since then, she has been mysteriously absent from the tour, enjoying family time, as seen on her social media accounts. However, recently, she disclosed the mystery behind her absence, and it was the exciting news about her being pregnant for the third time.

Wozniacki got married to former New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors star David Lee in 2019. The 2018 Australian Open champion then surprisingly announced her retirement in 2020. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Olivia, in 2021 and a son, James, in 2022.

In 2023, Wozniacki announced her comeback to the sport, and she played that year during the North American hardcourt swing. She played several more events in 2024 before abruptly sidelining herself since the 2024 US Open.

In a recent joint Instagram post, Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee announced they are expecting their third child, sharing a family photo where their daughter Olivia held up an ultrasound image of the newest addition. She captioned the post:

"Officially switching to zone defense! Our family couldn’t be more excited to welcome baby #3 soon !"

She received best wishes from several tennis stars, including Eugenie Bouchard, Karolina Pliskova, Agnieszka Radwanska, and Heather Watson.

