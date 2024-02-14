Caroline Wozniacki "excited" to make her return to Indian Wells after five years as she receives wildcard for WTA 1000 event

Caroline Wozniacki has been awarded a wildcard for the 2024 Indian Wells, as she marks her return to the WTA 1000 event after five years.

Wozniacki last played at the BNP Paribas Open in 2019, where she suffered a first-round loss against Ekaterina Alexandrova. She had taken three years off from the tour following the birth of her two children. The Dane made her comeback last year at the Canadian Open.

Taking to social media on Tuesday (February 13), the BNP Paribas Open organizers announced Wozniacki's wildcard entrance.

"I would describe Indian Wells as heaven," Wozniacki stated as per the post.

Wozniacki later reshared the post to express excitement at returning to Tennis Paradise.

"Excited to be back!! See you soon!," the Dane wrote on her Instagram stories.

Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram story on Tuesday

Wozniacki lifted the Indian Wells title in 2011, defeating Marion Bartoli 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 in the title clash. She was also a finalist in the 2010 and 2013 editions.

Along with Wozniacki, seven-time singles Grand Slam champion Venus Williams will also mark her return at the BNP Paribas Open for the first time since 2019. The American has been recovering from a knee injury which she picked up at the 2023 Wimbledon. She has not played a competitive match since her first-round exit at the US Open.

The 2024 BNP Paribas Open will be held from March 6-17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Defending champion Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, and Coco Gauff are among the other top players from the women's tour who will compete for the title this year.

A brief look at Caroline Wozniacki's results since her return to tour in 2023

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki returned to the tour after a three-year-long break at the 2023 Canadian Open. She marked her comeback with a commanding 6-2, 6-2 win over Kimberly Birrell in the opener. However, the Dane suffered a second-round loss against Marketa Vondrousova.

Wozniacki then played at the Cincinnati Open, where she was knocked out in the first round by Varvara Gracheva. The Dane made a strong return at the US Open, reaching the fourth round. However, she was denied a place in the quarterfinals by eventual champion Coco Gauff, who earned a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over the Dane.

Wozniacki kicked off her 2024 season at the ASB Classic and fell to second seed Elina Svitolina in the first round. The former Australian Open champion's return to the Melbourne Major saw her earn a walkover against Magda Linette in the first round. However, she lost to Maria Timofeeva, 6-1, 4-6, 1-6 in the following match.