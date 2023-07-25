Caroline Wozniacki recently reunited with her former hitting partner Michal Przysiezny ahead of her competitive return at the 2023 Canadian Open in Montreal.

Wozniacki announced her retirement from tennis in 2020. At the time, she played her final match against Ons Jabeur at the 2020 Australian Open. Now, three and a half years later, the Dane has decided to come out of retirement.

She announced her comeback in late June, stating that she will be competing at this year’s US Open, where she was a finalist twice – in 2009 and 2014. Wozniacki also revealed that she will be participating in the Canadian Open in Montreal (August 7-13) in the lead-up to the hardcourt Slam. The 33-year-old was the 2010 champion at the event and the runner-up in 2017.

Wozniacki has received a main draw wildcard to contest the WTA 1000 this time around.

The one-time Grand Slam champion’s preparations are now in full swing. Wozniacki, who lives in Florida, has temporarily shifted her base to Monte Carlo, Monaco. She has been spotted training at the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

Recently, retired Polish tennis player and former World No. 57 Michal Przysiezny shared a picture of him and the Dane at the Monte-Carlo Club.

“We are training,” he wrote.

Przysiezny has previously worked with Wozniacki. He became her hitting partner in 2018, months after she won the Australian Open title. He was notably a part of the Dane’s team during her last WTA 1000 final victory at the 2018 China Open in Beijing.

"You can be thrilled with your family and still have a career" – Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki with husband David Lee and father-cum-coach Piotr at the 2020 Australian Open

Caroline Wozniacki married former NBA player David Lee in June 2019. The couple welcomed their first child - daughter Olivia - in June 2021, and in October 2022, their second child - son James - was born.

When Wozniacki announced that she will be coming out of retirement, she revealed that one of her goals was to prove to herself and to other mothers that one can have a career after giving birth as well.

"I’ve talked with a lot of women who gave up on their own dreams because they wanted to be with their families, but somewhere deep down they have this yearning to do something they’re passionate about," the former World No. 1 said in her essay for Vogue.

"I want to prove that to myself and to those women. You can have both: You can be thrilled with your family and with everything at home and still have a career—and be great at it," she added.

Wozniacki also revealed that she is aiming for the 2024 Australian Open and the 2024 Paris Olympics following her campaign at the US Open this year.

“I’ll have a couple of months to prepare for Australia (after the US Open), and we’ll take it from there. The Paris Olympics are definitely a goal too," she said in the same essay.