Caroline Wozniacki's daughter Olivia adorably dons $40 million-worth husband David Lee's Knicks jersey, Dane drops 3-word reaction

Caroline Wozniacki recently shared an adorable snap of her daughter wearing her husband David Lee's New York Knicks jersey. To the unversed, the Dane's husband is a former professional basketball player who enjoyed a successful career in the NBA.

Wozniacki is very active on social media, often updating her fans with what she has been up to. The Dane loves spending time with her family, which consists of her husband, David Lee, children, a three-year-old daughter, Olivia, and a two-year-old son, James, all of whom make frequent appearances in her Instagram story and posts.

The 34-year-old recently shared an adorable Instagram story in which her daughter Olivia could be seen donning her husband's $40 million-worth Lee's (According to Celebrity Net Worth) New York Knicks' jersey. Lee played for the Knicks from 2005-10, following which he went on to the Golden State Warriors, with whom he won his NBA championship in 2015.

The Dane also added a three-word reaction with the photo.

"In daddy's jersey! 😍."

via Wozniacki's Instagram story

A few more seasons after winning the NBA Championship, Lee retired from basketball in 2017, while he was with the San Antonio Spurs.

Wozniacki and Lee married each other in 2019 and welcomed Olivia in 2021 and James in 2022. However, they recently announced that they would be having another addition to their family.

"Our family couldn’t be more excited to welcome baby #3 soon" - Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee

Caroline Wozniacki and her family at the Australian Open - Source: Getty

Caroline Wozniacki has been missing from the tour for a while. After giving birth to her two children, the Dane decided to make a return to the tour during the North American hardcourt swing and was trying to make a steady return to the top. However, she stopped competing after the 2024 US Open and even withdrew from the Australian Open 2025 despite receiving a wildcard.

On 7th April, 2025, Wozniacki and her husband, David Lee, announced the news that the couple is expecting their child. They shared a happy family picture, alongside the caption,

"Officially switching to zone defense! Our family couldn’t be more excited to welcome baby #3 soon! 👶🏼"

The couple received a lot of congratulatory messages from the tennis fraternity.

"Congrats!!!!! Can’t wait to see another beautiful baby made by you guys 😂 ❤️," Eugenie Bouchard commented.

"No wayyyyyyy unstoppable 😻 big congrats ♥️," Karolina Pliskova wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki was last seen in action at the 2024 US Open, where she made it to the fourth round. She is currently ranked 137th in the WTA rankings.

