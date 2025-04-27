Caroline Wozniacki’s kids Olivia & James receive adorable firefighter helmets as they enjoy a fun day out at the farm

Caroline Wozniacki shared some adorable glimpses of her children, Olivia and James, having a fun day at the farm. The duo will be joined by another sibling soon, as the Dane has recently revealed that she is pregnant.

Wozniacki frequently shares glimpses of her family life on Instagram. Her children are regulars on her social media handles, and recently they were seen enjoying a day out on the farm.

In one of the images, Wozniacki revealed that her kids received firefighter helmets and wrote:

"Stl firefighters looking out for our kids."

In the next images, she shared how her son James fed a baby goat while daughter Olivia enjoyed a camel ride.

Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram Story. (Image: Instagram @carowozniacki)

A look at why Caroline Wozniacki has stopped competing on the WTA Tour since US Open 2024

Caroline Wozniacki, her husband David Lee, and their daughter Olivia at the 2024 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Caroline Wozniacki’s career has been a journey filled with some high moments. She captured her biggest title at the 2018 Australian Open and cemented her place among the Grand Slam champions. She has also reached the World No. 1 ranking and has won 30 WTA singles titles.

In 2019, she married former NBA player David Lee in a ceremony attended by Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian among other celebrities. Just a year later, Wozniacki retired from tennis, citing her desire to focus on family and her health.

She welcomed daughter Olivia in June 2021, and son James followed in October 2022. But Wozniacki wasn’t done with tennis. In a surprise comeback during the 2023 hardcourt season, she returned to the tour, even making a strong run to the fourth round of the US Open.

She planned to build on that momentum through 2024, but mysteriously disappeared from the circuit after the 2024 US Open. Fans finally got their answer when Wozniacki announced she was expecting her third child.

She shared a heartwarming family photo on Instagram, featuring her daughter Olivia holding a sonogram image. She captioned it:

"Officially switching to zone defense! Our family couldn’t be more excited to welcome baby #3 soon! 👶🏼"

The couple received heartwarming messages from several tennis personalities.

"Congrats!!!!! Can’t wait to see another beautiful baby made by you guys 😂 ❤️," Eugenie Bouchard commented.

"No wayyyyyyy unstoppable 😻 big congrats ♥️," Karolina Pliskova wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki is ranked World No. 137, and her last match on the WTA Tour came at the 2024 US Open.

