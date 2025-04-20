Caroline Wozniacki in splits as son James amusingly tackles edamame while daughter Olivia enjoys happy soccer moment

Caroline Wozniacki shared adorable glimpses of her children Olivia and James. Her son James was spotted struggling amusingly as he tackled edamame while her daughter Olivia enjoyed a happy soccer moment.

Wozniacki and her husband, David Lee, often give fans a glimpse into their family life on social media. In a recent update, the Danish tennis star shared a cute video of their two-year-old son, James, hilariously struggling to get edamame out of its pod, complete with a funny face. She captioned it:

"His face trying to get the edamame out of the shell"

Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram Story. (Image: Instagram @carowozniacki)

She followed it up with a heartwarming photo of their three-year-old daughter, Olivia, beaming with joy while holding a soccer ball on the field.

Wozniacki's Instagram Story. (Image: Instagram @carowozniacki)

In a new heartwarming update, Wozniacki revealed that she is pregnant with their third child. She shared the news on her social media account after a mysterious absence from the WTA Tour.

Caroline Wozniacki reveals third pregnancy amid mysterious absence from WTA Tour

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 US Open - Source: Getty

2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki tied the knot with former NBA star David Lee in 2019. After the Melbourne Slam in 2020, the Danish tennis star announced her retirement from the sport to focus on her family.

In 2021, the couple welcomed Olivia and a year later they were blessed with a son, James. In a surprise move, Wozniacki announced her comeback on the WTA Tour and she played the North American hardcourt swing in 2023. She played several tournaments till the 2024 US Open but has been on a mysterious absence from tour since then.

In a happy announcement early in April 2025, Wozniacki revealed the reason behind her absence. She shared an image of her family with her daughter holding an ultrasound image of the couple's third child. She captioned the post:

"Officially switching to zone defense! Our family couldn’t be more excited to welcome baby #3 soon! 👶🏼"

Many personalities from the tennis world sent congratulatory messages to the couple.

"Congrats!!!!! Can’t wait to see another beautiful baby made by you guys 😂 ❤️," Eugenie Bouchard commented.

"No wayyyyyyy unstoppable 😻 big congrats ♥️," Karolina Pliskova wrote.

"❤️ 👼 😍," Agnieszka Radwanska commented.

"Congratulations!!!!! 😍 ❤️," Heather Watson wrote.

Currently, ranked World No. 133, Wozniacki last played the fourth round at the US Open, a 2-6, 6-3, 3-6 loss to Beatriz Haddad Maia.

