Caroline Wozniacki sends touching message to husband David Lee on his 42nd birthday

Caroline Wozniacki sent a touching message to her husband, David Lee, on his 42nd birthday. The Danish tennis star married the former NBA player in 2019, and the couple is parents to two children with a third on the way.

Wozniacki shared a carousel of images on her Instagram featuring her husband, their daughter, Olivia, and son, James. She captioned the post:

"Happy birthday @davidlee ! May this year make all of your wishes and dreams come true! We love you so much❤️🎂🥳"

Lee took note of the heartfelt birthday wish and commented:

"Thank you wifey! Excited to spend it with you and the kiddos, I love you ❤️"

Caroline Wozniacki's husband David Lee's comment

Wozniacki, a former world No. 1, won her first and only Grand Slam title at the 2018 Australian Open. It was a major moment in her career, especially after years of coming close in big tournaments. Shortly before that milestone, she had announced her engagement to David Lee, a retired NBA player who spent most of his basketball career with the New York Knicks and Golden State Warriors.

The couple got married in June 2019, in a ceremony held in Italy. The wedding was attended by several well-known athletes and celebrities, including Wozniacki’s close friend Serena Williams, who served as a bridesmaid.

Caroline Wozniacki recently announced her third pregnancy with husband David Lee

Caroline Wozniacki, her husband David Lee, and their daughter Olivia at the 2024 Australian Open - Source: Getty

Caroline Wozniacki continued playing on the WTA Tour until early 2020, when she retired after the Australian Open, citing her desire to start a new chapter in life. Later that year, she and her husband, David Lee, announced they were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Olivia, was born in June 2021. In 2022, the couple welcomed their second child, a son named James.

Despite stepping into motherhood, Wozniacki never ruled out a return to tennis. In mid-2023, she made a surprising comeback to the WTA Tour. She played a handful of tournaments, including the US Open, where she reached the fourth round—an impressive showing given her long absence.

Wozniacki competed through the 2024 US Open, but after that event, she quietly disappeared from the tour calendar. She frequently posted updates about her training, family life, and travels.

In early 2025, she announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with her third child. Her post included a photo with her family and a caption sharing the news with her followers.

