Former Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki shared a heartfelt message for her husband David Lee on his birthday.

Lee is a former basketball star who played for the Golden State Warriors for 13 seasons and won one NBA Championship. He was also once named to the All-NBA team. The two-time All-Star retired from active competition in 2017.

The former tennis pro tied the knot with Lee back in 2019. The couple welcomed a daughter named Olivia on June 11, 2021, their first child. A year later, they welcomed their second child, a boy named James.

Caroline Wozniacki took to Instagram on Saturday (April 29) to wish David Lee a happy 40th birthday. She said Lee is the best husband and father she could ever ask for, and hopes he feels loved and appreciated not just today, but every day.

"Happy birthday @davidlee!! The best husband and father we could ever ask for! The big 4-0!! Hope you feel loved and appreciated, not only today, but every day! We love you! Now, let’s go celebrate!!" she wrote.

"It has been a great experience so far" - Caroline Wozniacki on transitioning to her post-retirement life

Caroline Wozniacki pictured at the 2020 Australian Open - Day 11.

Caroline Wozniacki is a Grand Slam champion who has also been ranked World No. 1 on multiple occasions. She has 30 WTA titles to her name, including the 2017 WTA Finals and the 2018 Australian Open.

However, the Dane decided to put an end to her illustrious career in 2020 and played her final match against World No.4 Ons Jabeur at that year's Australian Open.

The 32-year-old recently spoke with Band & Olufsen a few months back about her life after retirement and how she has adapted to her new role as a tennis commentator.

"After officially retiring from professional tennis after almost two decades, I’ve transitioned into a career commentating and hosting broadcasts of matches such as the Grand Slam, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, the US Open, and local events here in Miami," she said.

"It has been a great experience so far, letting me keep up with my passion for the sport, while giving me more time with my growing family," she added further.

