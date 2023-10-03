Caroline Wozniacki shares memorable moments with her daughter Olivia, son James, and husband David Lee at the beach

Caroline Wozniacki is currently relishing her time at the beach with her husband David Lee and their kids Olivia and James.

This break comes after the conclusion of her campaign at the recently concluded 2023 US Open. Caroline Wozniacki received a wildcard entry in the New York Major, where she beat Petra Kvitova and Jennifer Brady. However, she was defeated by the eventual champion Coco Gauff in three sets in the fourth round.

On Tuesday (October 3), the 2018 Australian Open Champion shared kids’ shenanigans at the beach in her Instagram story with heartwarming notes.

Wozniacki posted pictures of her elder daughter Olivia exploring the waves at the shore.

“My baby,” she captioned Olivia’s photo.

Caroline Wozniacki via Instagram Story

The former World No. 1 also shared a video of their son James Wozniacki having a fun time at the beach while sitting on his father's shoulders.

"Perfect", Wozniacki wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki via Instagram Story

Caroline Wozniacki married David Lee, the former NBA player, in June 2019 following which she retired from professional tennis. They welcomed daughter Olivia on June 11, 2021, and son James on October 24, 2022.

“When I’m playing my best, I can beat anyone” - Caroline Wozniacki shares her view on professional tennis

2023 US Open - Day 5

33-year-old Caroline Wozniacki recently talked about her approach to professional tennis. She retired from the sport following the 2020 Australian Open and made a comeback this year at the US Open.

“As a young player my dream was to be the best possible tennis player I could be. Be No 1 in the world, win a grand slam. When I retired in 2020 I’d reached my goals and I achieved everything that I set for myself.” Wozniacki told Stuff.

She also talked about the time she spends taking care of her children while following tennis from the sidelines.

“I had my two amazing kids and got to see tennis from the outside and follow from the sidelines. No matter if I’m 30 or 80, tennis will be a sport that has meant so much to me and my family. I realized how fun it was to play on the big courts, in front of big crowds.”

“When I’m out on court, that’s my passion, it’s what I want to do, I’m a competitor, I want to win everything I possibly can.” She added.

Wozniacki gave her take on coming back to the court and giving her best every time.

“But at the same time, I don’t put unnecessary pressure on myself. I know that when I’m playing my best, I can beat anyone. That’s why I work hard every day, to reach the highest level. The fact that I’m older and wiser, it gives me that calmness when I’m out on court and I know that I’m going to play my hardest and see what happens.” Wozniacki said.