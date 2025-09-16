Caroline Wozniacki shows adorable glimpse of her & NBA star husband David Lee's 4y/o daughter Olivia indulging herself in playtime

Caroline Wozniacki shared an adorable glimpse of her four-year-old daughter, Olivia Wozniacki Lee, during her playtime. The Danish tennis player last competed at the 2024 US Open.

Ad

Wozniacki has enjoyed an exemplary tennis career, capturing 30 WTA Tour singles titles, including the 2018 Australian Open after surpassing Simona Halep in the final. She also won the 2017 WTA Finals by defeating Venus Williams in the decider.

Through a story post on Instagram, Caroline Wozniacki shared a heartwarming glimpse of her daughter, Olivia Wozniacki Lee, playing while holding a kids' shovel and with mud all over her clothes. She added the following light-hearted caption:

Ad

Trending

"Slightly muddy 😂🤪"

Screenshot of Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram story | Source: IG/carowozniacki

Wozniacki has three children with David Lee, a former NBA star, who played for a number of teams, including the New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, and the San Antonio Spurs.

Ad

They welcomed their eldest child, Olivia, on June 11, 2021, their second child, James Wozniacki Lee, on October 24, 2022, and their third child, Max Wozniacki Lee, on July 26, 2025.

Caroline Wozniacki reflects on married life with her husband David Lee

David Lee and Caroline Wozniacki at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals - Source: Getty

During her interview with Allie Rizzo on Poosh, Carolina Wozniacki shared her thoughts on her marriage to David Lee, who won the 2015 NBA Championship title with the Golden State Warriors after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games. The notable Danish tennis player said:

Ad

"Married life has been great so far. I thought it wouldn’t feel too different, but I think it is a great feeling knowing you both committed to tackling life together. I do wish we could go back and do the wedding all over again. It was an amazing four days, and to have our closest family and friends all together celebrating us was absolutely incredible. Best days of my life!"

Ad

She continued:

"I definitely think it helps that he was a professional athlete himself! He can relate to the ups and downs that happen in sports and understand the commitment it takes to make it all the way to the top. He has been a great support."

David Lee and Caroline Wozniacki got engaged on November 2, 2017 and then got married on June 16, 2019, at Castiglion del Bosco in Italy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More