Casper Ruud delighted by 'Barbenheimer' meme of himself being pitted against 'Barbie' star Ryan Gosling

Casper Ruud has reacted to a 'Barbenheimer' meme in which he was pitted against Canadian actor Ryan Gosling. The meme was inspired by the simultaneous theatrical releases of the movies 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'.

The internet has been buzzing with memes surrounding the releases of the two highly contrasting movies for quite some time and Ruud saw himself getting involved in the trend on Friday, July 21.

Taking to social media, Bastien Fachan, author of the 'Big 3', posted a meme in which a picture of Gosling with the caption "One ticket for Barbie please" was pitted against a picture of Ruud in a shooting range with the caption "One ticket for Oppenheimer please." The meme emphasized the stark contrast between the two movies and Ruud's uncanny resemblance with the actor.

Ruud took it sportively as he retweeted the meme with a tears of joy emoji to express his delight.

"Oh my god," he wrote.

Fans have been obsessing over Ruud's resemblance with Gosling's appearance in Barbie. However, in a recent interview with ATP, the Norwegian expressed his disagreement on the comparison.

"Is it um… Ryan Gosling? I don’t really agree but he plays in the new Barbie movie and when I had the blonde hair I just saw a comparison with him and I having like really, really blonde hair," Casper Ruud said.

Ruud, however, admitted that he shares similarities with Irish singer Niall Horan.

"I’ve been told that I look like Niall Horan. Niall Horan, I can actually see myself as well," he added.

Casper Ruud to play against Lorenzo Musetti in the Swedish Open SF

Casper Ruud at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Casper Ruud will square off against third-seed Lorenzo Musetti in the Swedish Open semifinals on Saturday, July 22. This will be their second meeting on the tour. Musetti leads the Norwegian 1-0 in the head-to-head.

Musetti registered a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 comeback win in their previous encounter at the 2022 Paris Masters. Following his fourth round exit at French Open, the Italian resumed his campaign on clay at Bastad with wins against Matteo Arnaldi and Filip Misolic in the opening two rounds. His win-loss record on clay stands at 13-6.

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud has carried on his great form from French Open. He bagged straight sets wins against Alexander Shevchenko and Sebastian Ofner to advance to the semifinals. With his current form, top-seed Ruud will be hopeful of taking revenge over Musetti for his third round loss in Paris last year.