Two-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud joked about owing dinner to long-time friend Miomor Kecmanovic after prevailing over him in the Estoril Open final.

Ruud, 24, won his first title of the season in Estoril, Portugal, after defeating Kecmanovic, 6-2, 7-6(3), in the summit clash of the event on Sunday. The Norwegian has had a unforgettable start to his 2023 season. Having kicked off his clay court swing with a trophy, Ruud is currently playing in the Monte-Carlo Masters in Monaco.

Following his win, Casper Ruud turned to social media to reflect on his win. Taking to Instagram, the former World No. 2 expressed his happiness at winning the title. He also thanked his team for their constant support, while also congratulating Kecmanovic. He continued his message by hinting at an upcoming dinner date with the Serbian.

"What an amazing week in Estoril. I am extremely happy for this title. Thanks to my always supportive team. This is our 10th title together💪🏻Congrats to my friend @miomirk for a fantastic run. (I guess I still owe you that dinner😉)Thanks also for the support in Estoril. Obrigado pelo apoio!," Ruud captioned his post.

Kecmanovic commented on Ruud's post with a sarcastic response.

"You are lucky, I like you," he said.

Earlier this year, Ruud and Kecmanovic shared a dinner together in Norway.

At the trophy ceremony of the Estoril Open, Kecmanovic thanked the fans for their support and wished to return again next year.

“You were too good today. Good job this week and good luck for the rest of the year,” Kecmanovic said. “Thank you to everybody who came out. It was my first time here. I really enjoyed playing in front of you guys, and I really hope I can come back next time.”

Rafael Nadal congratulated Casper Ruud on his Estoril Open win

Nitto ATP Finals - Day Five

Casper Ruud's triumph at the Estoril Open has earned him plaudits from one of the greats of the game, Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard reshared a social media post from his tennis academy on Instagram and congratulated Ruud on the 10th ATP title of his career.

"Congrats Casper Ruud!!! Very happy for you," Nadal wrote on his Instagram story.

Ruud joined Rafael Nadal's Tennis Academy in 2018 at just 19 years old. At the time of joining, Ruud was ranked outside the top 100. Since then, the Norwegian has reached two Grand Slam finals, losing to a Spaniard on both occasions. He has also attained a career-high ranking of No. 2 in 2022.

The World No. 5 will now take on Botic van de Zandschulp in Round of 32 of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

