Tennis icon Rafael Nadal congratulated Casper Ruud after the latter won his first title of the season in Estoril.

Ruud, 24, beat long-time friend Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-2, 7-6(3), to win his maiden Estoril Open. En route to his title-winning run, the Norwegian beat defending champion Sebastian Baez 6-3, 6-0 in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner turned to social media to congratulate the two-time Grand Slam finalist. The Spaniard shared an Instagram post from his academy, congratulating Ruud on winning the 10th ATP singles title of his career.

"PERFECT 10! 🏆 @CasperRuud98 captures a 10th career @atptour title after defeating Kecmanovic 6-2 7-6 in Estoril! VAMOS!!" the caption of the post read.

The former World No. 1 expressed happiness at seeing Ruud win his first title of the season, adding:

"Congrats Casper Ruud!!! Very happy for you."

Rafael Nadal's Instagram story

Casper Ruud picks idol Rafael Nadal to win the 2023 Roland Garros

2022 French Open - Day Fifteen

For the first time since 2005, Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 in the ATP singles rankings and is currently sidelined due to an injury. But all this ain't enough of a reason for Casper Ruud to dismiss the serial winner as a favorite at the 2023 French Open.

Speaking in a recent interview, the 2022 French Open finalist pointed to how in the last couple of years, despite doubts regarding his form, the 14-time French Open winner has still managed to prove his naysayers wrong in Paris.

"The last five-six years, there has been talk that, 'this will be the last year that Rafa wins Roland Garros, someone else is going to win this year, he's tired, he's hurt, he's old'. It just seems like he's built for those conditions, playing best-of-five sets.

Ruud, who lost the 2022 French Open to the 'King of Clay,' further argued that he wouldn't be surprised if the veteran does the same this year and lifts his 15th title on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

"So I think Dominic and I can say that we wouldn't be surprised if Rafa came up with some ridiculous level once again and won for the 15th time because he will probably use these weeks and these months to prepare for Roland-Garros. The only thing that is probably on his mind these days is just to be fit, be healthy, and be ready for Roland-Garros," Ruud added.

