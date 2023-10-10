"Casper Ruud needs to play challengers"; "Not an upset" - Norwegian joining Carlos Alcaraz as victim of Fabian Marozsan at Shanghai Masters stuns fans

Tennis fans were stunned to see Casper Ruud succumb to Fabian Marozsan at the 2023 Shanghai Masters. It made him the latest top 10 victim of the Hungarian player, following Carlos Alcaraz's defeat at the 2023 Italian Open.

Marozsan defeated Ruud 7-6(3) 3-6 6-4 in their last-16 tie in Shanghai. Despite having a remarkable season, with 34 wins out of 53 matches, the World No. 9 fell short against the Hungarian opponent.

Earlier this year, after going through the qualifiers, Fabian Marozsan defeated Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets 6-3, 7-6(4) in the fourth round of the Italian Open.

Marozsan was playing his first ATP Tour main draw in Rome. Prior to defeating Alcaraz, he beat Corentin Moutet and Jiri Lehecka in the initial rounds of the tournament.

Tennis fans were left in awe after witnessing Marozsan's gradual rise and him defeating some of the world's top players. Following his remarkable win against Casper Ruud in Shanghai, fans took to social media platforms to express their sheer astonishment.

One fan suggested that Ruud should consider returning to the Challengers circuit in order to regain his form before making a comeback at this level.

"Ruud needs to go play on challengers," a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan stated that Marozsan's victory against Casper Ruud does not "feel like an upset", because the Hungarian has been playing brilliant tennis as of late.

"Does not even feel like an upset.. Fabian," the fan posted.

"I’m really happy to just be playing at this level” - Fabian Marozsan after defeating Casper Ruud at Shanghai Masters 2023

Fabian Marozsan at the 2023 Shanghai Masters

Speaking after his match at Shanghai Masters, Fabian Marozsan thanked everyone for their support. He also expressed his admiration for his opponent, Casper Ruud, emphasizing the satisfaction of triumphing over one of the tournament's top seeds.

“Thank you everybody for supporting us today. It’s not easy to finish the match. This is the highest level, where we’re playing at right now," Marozsan said. "Casper Ruud is a great player. He’s one of the top seeds [No. 8] here. It’s never easy to close the match. I’m just very happy to be here."

The Hungarian emphasized that his victory in Shanghai stands out as one of his most remarkable achievements in recent years. He further expressed his immense satisfaction in competing at such a high level.

"This is one of my best results in the last few years. I’m just getting into the top 100, so I’m really happy to just be playing at this level,” Fabian Marozsan signed off.