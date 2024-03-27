Tennis fans were left appalled at a power outage disrupting proceedings during Victoria Azarenka and Yulia Putintseva's quarterfinal clash at the 2024 Miami Open.

Azarenka and Putintseva's quarterfinal clash saw a bizarre interruption in the fourth game of the opening set, as the chair umpire was forced to halt play due to a power outage at the WTA 1000 event. The outage not only rendered the umpire unable to announce the scores but also caused the Hawk-eye system and the scoreboard to stop functioning.

Victoria Azarenka made no secret about her displeasure at the interruption, denouncing the situation as "absolutely pathetic."

Tennis fans were shocked at the disruption, with several of them expressing their agreement with Casper Ruud's assessment of the tournament. This was in reference to the Norwegian's recent rant about the lacking service standards and facilities at what he called the "cheap" tournament.

"Casper Ruud was right about this tournament. It's giving cheap," a fan commented.

"They didn't pay the electricity bills in the Miami Open. Ruud was right, they don't have a penny, where does all the money from tickets go???" another fan chimed in.

Other fans, meanwhile, echoed Azarenka's sentiments, condemning the tournament as a "joke."

"This is a joke of a tournament I don’t understand why it is still in existence? It’s honestly miserable for the players and spectators?" one fan posted.

"This is a joke of an event! And to think there is 25 years left in the lease there! I'd downgrade it to a ATP250!" another fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Victoria Azarenka beats Yulia Putintseva to reach fifth Miami Open SF

Following the disruption caused by the power outage, Victoria Azarenka edged past Yulia Putintseva to claim a hard-fought 7-6(4), 1-6, 6-3 victory after a grueling two-hour and 55-minute battle.

The Belarusian, who is on the hunt for her fourth Miami Open title, advanced to the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event for the fifth time in her career. She previously triumphed in Miami in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

Azarenka will take on the winner of the match between Elena Rybakina and Maria Sakkari in a blockbuster semifinal clash. The former World No. 1 enjoys a perfect 2-0 winning record against Sakkari, securing a 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(2) victory in their most recent clash at the 2021 Canadian Open.

On the other hand, Victoria Azarenka has never triumphed over Rybakina, losing all three of their tour-level encounters.