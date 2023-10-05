China Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play and more | Day 9

It's quarterfinal eve on Day 9 of the 2023 China Open.

It's no surprise to see most of the tour's leading performers throughout the season making it to this stage. Iga Swiatek and Caroline Garcia will kick off the day's proceedings with their fourth career meeting.

While Swiatek won their previous encounter at the 2022 WTA finals, Garcia still went on to win the title. However, the Frenchwoman won't be making the trip to the year-end championships to defend her title as she has failed to qualify for it.

Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari will square off in the next quarterfinal, with the teenager looking to triumph over the Greek for the second time this year. Jelena Ostapenko still has an outside shot of making it to the WTA Finals, but she'll need to win the title here.

The Latvian will take on Liudmila Samsonova for a spot in the last four. Finally, the day's marquee match-up will be the showdown between Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

The two have already faced off in a couple of high-profile matches this season. Sabalenka defeated Rybakina to win the Australian Open, while the Kazakh got her revenge to win the Indian Wells Open. It marked the Belarusian's first loss against her rival.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 9 of the China Open:

Schedule for Day 9 of China Open 2023

Diamond Court

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (1) Iga Swiatek vs (9) Caroline Garcia

Not before 2:30 pm local time: (3) Coco Gauff vs (6) Maria Sakkari

Followed by: (13) Jelena Ostapenko vs Liudmila Samsonova

Not before 7:30 pm local time: (1) Aryna Sabalenka vs (5) Elena Rybakina

Lotus Court

Starting at 12:30 pm local time: (8) Laura Siegemund/Vera Zvonareva vs Luisa Stefani/Ingrid Gamarra Martins

Followed by: Marie Bouzkova/Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Ellen Perez/Nicole Melichar-Martinez

The full schedule for the day can be found here.

China Open 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Network 12:30 pm - 9 pm Quarterfinals (women's singles and doubles) ESPN and Tennis Channel

Where to watch the China Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada and Australia can watch the action on Day 9 of the China Open live on the following channels and sites:-

USA: All matches on Day 9 of the tournament will be broadcast on the Tennis Channel and ESPN.

UK: All matches on Day 9 of the tournament will be shown on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the action on Day 9 live on TSN.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

China Open 2023: Match timings

The first match on both the Diamond and Lotus Courts will begin at 12:30 pm local time.