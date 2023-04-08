Chris Evert and Andy Roddick recently shared their appreciation for Martina Navratilova's return to holiday skiing following her cancer-free diagnosis.

In 2022, Martina Navratilova received devastating news as she was rediagnosed with breast and throat cancer, 13 years after being declared cancer-free from her previous breast cancer diagnosis. After undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatments, Navratilova shared a happy update on March 21, announcing that she was cancer-free once again.

On April 8, the former World No. 1 expressed her gratitude at being able to return to skiing on her "beloved" Aspen Mountain.

"So grateful to be back on my beloved Aspen Mountain, finally. Was supposed to go before Christmas but my body had other ideas. Day 1 is in the books," Navratilova tweeted.

Chris Evert shared her delight over Navratilova's return to skiing.

"So happy for you," Evert wrote followed by a heart.

Andy Roddick was also appreciative of the occasion.

"Hell yes," Roddick commented.

"We were always there for each other no matter what" - Martina Navratilova on Chris Evert's support during cancer journey

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan, Martina Navratilova highlighted the assistance she received from former rival and close friend Chris Evert, a fellow cancer survivor. The 18-time Grand Slam champion expressed her appreciation for Evert's unwavering support during the difficult journey.

“Our careers are always intertwined and then we follow each other this way. You can’t just make it up. The parallels are unbelievable. Same place. Some of the same nurses. Chris has been just a star. She has supported me so much through this as I supported her a year ago. We were always there for each other no matter what," Navratilova said.

Evert's support for Navratilova was evident as she voiced her relief for the 66-year-old's cancer-free diagnosis.

"Such relief! Well done, Martina, sending lots of (love)," she tweeted.

Martina Navratilova also recently reflected on her first meeting with Chris Evert and the excitement she felt when Evert greeted her.

"When I first met Chris and when she said hello to me, I was so excited," Martina Navratilova said in a video interview for Tennis Channel. "In 1973 at Fort Lauderdale, I was walking by and she said, 'Hi,' and I'm like, wow, Chris knows who I am."

Evert too reflected on their rivalry and suggested that Navratilova was the toughest opponent she faced during her illustrious career.

"With all due respect, most of the opponents that I played, I had a winning record against. With Martina, it was a different story," Evert stated.

