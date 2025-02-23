Chris Evert beams with joy over son Nicholas and grandson Hayden's heartwarming bond

Tennis legend Chris Evert gushed over her son Nicholas Mill bonding with his nine-month-old son Hayden James. Evert became a grandmother on May 24, 2024, when her son Nicholas and daughter-in-law Rebecca welcomed Hayden.

Evert has always cherished her role as a mother to three sons—Alexander, Nicholas, and Colton—whom she shares with her former husband, Olympic skier Andy Mill. Nicholas, born in 1994, followed a different career path from his legendary mother, currently co-hosting the "Mill House" podcast alongside his father.

Evert shared the adorable image of her son Nicholas embracing her grandson Hayden on her Instagram account on February 22, 2025, with a caption:

"Like father, like son."

Chris Evert opens up about becoming a grandmother and watching her family flourish

In Picture: Chris Evert during the 2024 Roland-Garros (Source: Getty)

In an interview with BNPParibas.com earlier this month, Chris Evert candidly discussed her expanding family and the joys of becoming a grandmother. She warmly referred to her daughter-in-law, Rebecca, as the "daughter she never had" and expressed her happiness at watching her family grow.

"Well, first of all, my daughter in law is the daughter that I always wanted," Chris Evert said. "I mean, she's perfect. My grandchild Hayden is, wow, again, I never everyone kept saying, ‘Wait until you have a grandchild.’ I thought nothing can top having a child."

Evert described grandparenthood as "twice" the fun and shared her excitement about being a lively presence in her grandson Hayden James’s life.

"But having a grandchild is double the fun, because you're also seeing your son being a father. Your child has become a father. Then I have this little grandson. It's wonderful. I will be, for sure, a fun grandmother. I will right around as long as I can," she added.

When asked what Hayden would call her, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion admitted she wasn’t sure. She playfully considered options like "Nana," "Gammy," and "Grandma" before deciding to let Hayden choose for himself.

"Well, we haven't figured that out yet," Evert said. "I'm going to let him figure it out."

"We have so many different names, you know: Nana, Gammy, Grandma. Just so many names. I'm, like, I want him to naturally come out with something," the 70-year-old added.

In other news, Chris Evert offered an adorable peek into her family life as baby grandson Hayden James learned golf from his father, Nicholas Mill.

