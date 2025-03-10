Chris Evert condemns rumors surrounding Barack and Michelle Obama's marriage with a strongly-worded message

Tennis icon Chris Evert voiced her displeasure against unsubstantiated gossip regarding former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama. Evert denounced an X page for peddling false information about the marriage of the couple, telling individuals to stop speculating.

The former president was spotted on March 5, 2025, at the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons game held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, courtside with the owner of the Clippers, Steve Ballmer, and his wife, Connie Snyder. However, his wife was not with him.

Michelle Obama's absence led to conspiracy theories surrounding the condition of their relationship. This follows Michelle being noticeably absent from previous events, such as President Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration.

Such unfounded allegations regarding Barack and Michelle Obama's relationship were being shared extensively on X (formerly Twitter), with one user asserting:

"Barack Obama’s solo appearance at a Clippers game has reignited speculation about his rumored split from Michelle Obama, as he was once again seen without ‘Big Mike.’ This follows reports that Obama has been staying with his longtime ‘best friend,’ Martin Nesbitt, ahead of their move into a new $18 million mansion in Hawaii. Many have speculated that Nesbitt may actually be the biological father of Obama’s children."

Chris Evert criticized the X page for posting baseless rumors. She immediately replied with a sharp message:

"Please! Stop assuming!"

The Obamas have always shown their unity. On Valentine's Day, the couple sent sweet messages on social media, where Barack Obama wrote:

"Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away," alongside a selfie with Michelle Obama.

The former first lady, Michelle Obama, on her part, called him her "rock" in her post, reiterating their close relationship.

When Chris Evert shared her thoughts on Michelle Obama's rare appearance on the ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

In Picture: Chris Evert speaking in an event during the 2023 WTA Finals (Source: Getty)

Chris Evert reacted to Michelle Obama’s rare appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in December 2024. Before the episode aired, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion shared a post on X of the former First Lady dancing with a group of people to the "Happy Place" song, expressing her admiration.

"Love her," Chris Evert wrote.

Michelle Obama talked on the show about holiday traditions, her daughters, and her new book, Overcoming: A Workbook. She also gave an update on her husband, Barack Obama, and his commitment to the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

