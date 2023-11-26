Chris Evert guarantees that Novak Djokovic will be friends with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal after the Serb states otherwise

Novak Djokovic recently mentioned that he had been clear about not forming friendships with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal while they were playing on the tour. In response, former tennis player Chris Evert opined that the trio would be friends in the future.

It is obvious to tennis fans that Federer and Nadal share a special friendship despite their fierce rivalry. However, Djokovic has always been keen about maintaining a distance from his biggest competitors on the tour.

In a recent interview with Marca, the Serb said there is was fine line between friendship and rivalry. He believes that when it comes to rivals, it is unnecessary to discuss "everything" like with friends.

"It's true that we can't be friends because with friends you talk about everything, the good, the bad, your secrets. With your rivals I don't think you feel very comfortable revealing all that. In the last 15 years I have seen more of Nadal and Federer than my parents," he said.

Evert responded to the Serb's statement and assured fans on X that the 24-time Grand Slam champion will eventually get along with Nadal and Federer.

"You will!!," Evert's wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

Djokovic maintained that he has nothing but respect for Nadal and Federer. He acknowledged that his relationship with the duo would have a different complexion after all three hung up their racquets.

"They have been a very important part of my life and my career. I have incredible respect for them and for the rivalry we've had for so long. It's been a long journey together and when we hang up our racquets we'll look at it in a more relaxed way," the Serb said.

"Novak Djokovic had luck to have Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer; they pushed each other": Coach Goran Ivanisevic

The Serb (R) alongside Federer (L) and Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic acknowledged that the Serb was lucky to have exceptional rivals in Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

In a recent press conference, Ivanisevic said the trio pushed each other to greater heights, which eventually helped the World No. 1 progress as a player. The Croat also lavished praise on Djokovic, saying that he has always been keen on proving his critics wrong.

"He had the luck to have a guy like Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer, they came before him, so they pushed each other. But he's a born winner. For him, when you tell him he cannot do something, it's even worse. Then he's going to show you that he can do it. It's no excuses," Ivanisevic said.

Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal are arguably the greatest players in the sport's history. The trio have collectively won 66 Grand Slam titles. They maintained their dominance for almost 20 years with one of the three finishing the season as the year-end No. 1 from 2004 to 2023, with the exception of 2016 and 2022.

