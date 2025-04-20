Chris Evert joins Serena Williams' ex-coach in recounting her experience after ITIA's controversial anti-doping shower update

Chris Evert recently agreed with Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs as the two weighed in on an update recently announced by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) to its Tennis Anti-Doping Program. The update makes it mandatory for players to shower while giving a full view of themselves to chaperones representing the ITIA's interests at tournaments.

On Friday, April 18, prominent tennis insider and journalist Jon Wertheim took to X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to ITIA's update. The update also stated that players who aren't comfortable with the idea of chaperones observing them as they shower should consider if they indeed need to shower before providing doping control samples.

"This is …extraordinary," Wertheim wrote.

Rennae Stubbs, a former women's doubles No. 1 who coached the legendary Serena Williams for the 2022 US Open, took notice of Wertheim's post and proceeded to react to it. The 54-year-old expressed surprise at the timing of ITIA's update and stated that she was subject to the same rules during her own playing days.

"We always have had to shower with the door open. The drug testing people were with us every minute from the moment we walked off court including watching us shower. I don’t know what they’re putting this out now," Stubbs reacted.

18-time singles Grand Slam champion Chris Evert also chimed in, citing an experience of her own. Evert wrote:

"Firstly, yes, they had drug testing the last year I played 😂, in which I went right off the court to the ladies room with my cup...shower was after..."

In 2023, Evert was quite vocal as she voiced her support for Simona Halep after the ITIA slapped the Romanian with a four-year ban.

"Simona Halep handed her whole life over to her coach and her team" - Chris Evert's impassioned 2023 defense of Romanian after ITIA's announcement of suspension

Simona Halep (Source: Getty)

In 2023, former WTA No. 1 Simona Halep's career was derailed after she was found guilty of using Roxadustat, a banned substance, during the 2022 tennis season. Eventually, the ITIA announced a four-year suspension for the Romanian. Chris Evert though, was disappointed by the harsh decision as she believed that Halep's team was primarily responsible for her exposure to the substance.

Chris Evert proclaimed Halep's innocence, writing on X:

"Simona Halep appeal set for February. I, for one, believe she’s innocent. Yes, she had roxadustat in her system, but she handed her whole life over to her coach and his team, who controlled her career, nutrition, management. I think she’s innocent. Period."

Halep's ban was eventually reduced, allowing her to return to the WTA Tour at the 2024 Miami Open. However, she retired earlier this year at the age of 33, citing her body's inability to keep pace with the great demands of top-tier professional tennis.

