Chris Evert reiterates support for "innocent" Simona Halep amid doping suspension, hints at coach Patrick Mouratoglou and his team being in the wrong

Chris Evert has reiterated her support for Simona Halep once again, maintaining that she believes the Romanian is innocent despite the ITIA recently (International Tennis Integrity Agency) handing her a four-year suspension for doping.

Halep was reprimanded earlier this year after a thorough investigation by the ITIA, which found her guilty of using a prohibited substance named Roxadustat during periods in the 2022 season.

The former World No. 1 immediately professed innocence, saying she had never intentionally doped, and appealed to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) to reduce the sentence. CAS has now revealed that the hearing will take place in February next year, where Simona Halep will have the opportunity to present her case.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport has decided hearings in my case to be between 7-9 February 2024. I am glad to have the opportunity to present and prove my innocence before an Independent tribunal. Thank you!" Halep said.

Taking to social media on Friday to react to the news, Evert, who had previously proclaimed that she did not believe Halep to be capable of intentional doping, shared a similar sentiment.

The American legend also hinted that her former coach Patrick Mouratoglou and his team could be in the wrong in this case, emphasizing that the 32-year-old had handed her whole life and career to them.

"Simona Halep appeal set for February. I, for one, believe she’s innocent. Yes, she had roxadustat in her system, but she handed her whole life over to her coach and his team, who controlled her career, nutrition, management. I think she’s innocent. Period," Chris Evert said.

Expand Tweet

When one fan pointed out that the Romanian should be taking responsibility for her own actions instead of passing the buck to Mouratoglou, Evert admitted that it was valid. At the same time, the 18-time Grand Slam champion opined that Halep could have done so simply because of how much trust she had in her team.

"Faith and trust in others, naivety……I’m just reiterating I don’t think she knew….and yes, you are responsible for what you put in your own body," Chris Evert said.

Expand Tweet

Simona Halep: "I have never knowingly or intentionally used any prohibited substance"

Rothesay Classic Birmingham - Day Five

Simona Halep had expressed her shock and disappointment immediately after the four-year ban was made public, proclaiming that she refused to accept the decision and that she has never knowingly ingested a prohibited substance.

"I have never knowingly or intentionally used any prohibited substance. I refused to accept their decision of a four-year ban. While I am grateful to finally have an outcome following numerous unfounded delays and a feeling of living in purgatory for over a year, I am both shocked and disappointed by their decision," Simona Halep said.

The Romanian was of the opinion that it must have been due to a contaminated nutrient supplement, which she took on the advice of her team at the time.

"I adjusted my nutritional supplements. None of the listed ingredients included any prohibited substance; however, we now know - and the tribunal agreed - one of them was contaminated with roxadustat. I was tested almost weekly after my initial positive test through early 2023, all of which came back negative," she said.