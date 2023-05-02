Tennis legend Chris Evert recently praised Roger Federer and his wife for their 2023 Met Gala looks.

Roger Federer returned to the Met Gala on Monday (May 1) for the first time since 2017, when he wowed fans worldwide with a crystal cobra in his tuxedo. Federer wore a less daring outfit on Monday evening, but GQ's Most Stylish Man of the Decade was in his element at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion, who was co-chair of this year's Met Gala, was joined on the red carpet in New York by wife Mirka. She was photographed wearing a lovely light pink dress.

In light of this, 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert took to Twitter to compliment the couple on their appearance, writing:

"You and Mirka looked gorgeous!"

The Swiss legend was not the only tennis star to attend this year's Met Gala. Serena Williams, who announced her pregnancy at the event, Andy Roddick, and Matteo Berrettini were also present.

"You're the only player that I cry for when you lose" - Chris Evert on Roger Federer

Roger Federer retired from tennis at the Laver Cup 2022.

Roger Federer retired from tennis in 2022. He played his last professional match alongside his great friend and rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup. His farewell witnessed plenty of emotional moments involving Nadal, Novak Djokovic and himself, as well as other top players.

In light of this, Chris Evert sent a message to the Swiss, thanking him for his kindness towards her sons. She went on to say that the 41-year-old is a great sport and a gracious gentleman both on and off the court.

"Hi Roger. It's Chrissy. I think I've derided doing this video for a long time because it means you're going to retire. But I just wanted you to know I appreciate how nice you were to my boys in their early years when you always came out of the locker room to say 'Hi' to them," she said.

"And I just wanted you to know that along with the beauty of your game, what impressed me the most is that you were such a great sport, both on and off the court, win or lose, you were just so gracious and a gentleman," she added.

The American also stated that Federer was her all-time favorite player and that he was the only one for whom she cried whenever he lost a match.

"But you know you're my favorite player, you've always been my favorite player and you know you're the only player that I cry for when you lose. So those two things are important to me. Anyway, good luck to you and be happy," Evert said.

