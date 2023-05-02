"If a tennis player could be Bond, it would be Roger Federer" - Tennis fans gush over Swiss' latest 2023 MET Gala look

Tennis fans have shared their reactions to the newly surfaced pictures of Roger Federer from the 2023 MET Gala.

The MET Gala is one of the most prestigious nights in fashion organized by the Costume Institute. The glamorous fundraising event’s 2023 edition was held on Monday, May 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Tennis legend Roger Federer, who previously attended the 2017 MET Gala in Gucci, was announced as one of the co-chairs this year, alongside British singer Dua Lipa, British screenwriter and actress Michaela Coel, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz and the event’s chairwoman and good friend Anna Wintour.

The Swiss maestro attended the event alongside his wife Mirka Federer. The adorable tennis couple were dressed to the nines and exuded glamor as they posed for pictures together.

The theme for the night was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and celebrated the late German fashion designer, who was the creative director of Chanel, Fendi, as well as his eponymous brand.

Roger Federer honored Karl Lagerfeld by serving a chic, signature look, reminiscent of the designer. The former Swiss tennis player wore an elegant suit by Dior, which had an artistic lining - covered in croquis are rough sketches of the final product. He decorated his ensemble with a bow tie, a Rolex and trademark sunglasses resembling Lagerfeld’s. His wife Mirka, meanwhile, opted for a stunning dress by Valentino, adorned with delicate feathers and a satin sash.

Tennis fans were impressed by the couple’s dazzling looks and shared their reactions to the same.

Many fans declared the Swiss Maestro to be the next James Bond.

"Roger Federer is giving strong James Bond vibes. As effortless and chic on the red carpet as he is on the court. #MetGala," one fan said.

Kristen Rodgers @KristenERodgers Roger Federer is giving strong James Bond vibes. As effortless and chic on the red carpet as he is on the court. #MetGala Roger Federer is giving strong James Bond vibes. As effortless and chic on the red carpet as he is on the court. #MetGala

"LOOK AT HOW RADIANT ROGER & MIRKA ARRRRE," another fan gushed.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

British GQ @BritishGQ

bit.ly/MetGala2023GQ If a tennis player could be Bond, it would be Roger Federer. If a tennis player could be Bond, it would be Roger Federer. bit.ly/MetGala2023GQ https://t.co/08m6lNIuqL

Federico Gavazzoni 🇨🇿 🇺🇦 @fgavazzoni



#Metgala Sorry for all the other Bond contestants but if anybody other than Roger Federer is chosen for the 007 role it’s just because “we want somebody that is not that impactful after the Daniel Craig era”. Sorry for all the other Bond contestants but if anybody other than Roger Federer is chosen for the 007 role it’s just because “we want somebody that is not that impactful after the Daniel Craig era”. #Metgala

"Sports people have gotten more and more fashionable" – Roger Federer at the MET Gala

The Swiss with wife Mirka and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour at a fashion event in 2007

Roger Federer has always put his best foot forward not only in tennis but also in fashion. The Swiss former athlete has enamored fans and admirers over the years with his elegant and classy style statements.

During his red carpet appearance at the 2023 MET Gala, the 20-time Grand Slam champion spoke about being chosen as the co-chair and also appreciated the recent inclusion of sporting stars in fashion.

“The sports people have gotten more and more fashionable. We are fortunate enough to get on the covers much more frequently nowadays. Before, it was always the models, the good-looking people, not the athletes,” he told The Associated Press.

“Life has been so intertwined between sports and fashion in recent years. It’s nice to come out on a type of red carpet like this,” he added.

The Swiss wasn’t the only tennis icon attending the glamorous event. Andy Roddick, Matteo Berrettini and pregnant Serena Williams were a few others who marked their presence.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins

Poll : 0 votes