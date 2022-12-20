Former World No. 1 Chris Evert recently remarked on the British people’s fascination with the monarchy when discussing the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan on social media.

The Netflix documentary is a six-part series starring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. It covers the couple's relationship from their early courtship through their choice to stand aside as working members of the British royal family and their subsequent activities. The first three episodes were released on 8 December 2022 and have sparked controversy ever since.

Evert stated that Harry and Meghan have the freedom to live their lives on their own terms. She posted Roxane Gay's New York Times opinion piece on the subject on social media, calling it a "good read." She added a second tweet to the conversation, saying that despite the dispute on both sides, everyone should have the opportunity to live their lives as they choose.

"When Harry Met Meghan https://nytimes.com/2022/12/19/opinion/harry-meghan-monarchy.html?smid=tw-share…. A good read…," Chris Evert tweeted.

"A lot of judgement and controversy on both sides ….but in the end… everyone should have the right and freedom to live their life the way they want to…," wrote Evert.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert A lot of judgement and controversy on both sides ….but in the end… everyone should have the right and freedom to live their life the way they want to… A lot of judgement and controversy on both sides ….but in the end… everyone should have the right and freedom to live their life the way they want to…

One fan claimed he didn't quite understand why Americans were so enamored with the British Royal family.

“Perhaps someone who played dozens of tournaments in England can explain this. I cannot grasp Americans' fascination with the British monarchy. English people, fine. Americans, no, just no. I honestly don't care. I wish them well. All of them. But I just don't care,” a fan wrote.

Chris Evert responded to the fan by saying that she had asked many of her English friends, and everyone's response was that the Royal family lifts people up and gives them hope.

“I’ve asked many of my British friends and the reply is always the same “ they lift us up and give us hope,” tweeted Evert.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert William Griffin @William31611214 @ChrissieEvert Perhaps someone who played dozens of tournaments in England can explain this. I cannot grasp Americans' fascination with the British monarchy. English people, fine. Americans, no, just no. I honestly don't care. I wish them well. All of them. But I just don't care. @ChrissieEvert Perhaps someone who played dozens of tournaments in England can explain this. I cannot grasp Americans' fascination with the British monarchy. English people, fine. Americans, no, just no. I honestly don't care. I wish them well. All of them. But I just don't care. I’ve asked many of my British friends and the reply is always the same “ they lift us up and give us hope” twitter.com/william3161121… I’ve asked many of my British friends and the reply is always the same “ they lift us up and give us hope” twitter.com/william3161121…

Chris Evert previously criticized Meghan Markle for allegedly making fun of late Queen Elizabeth II

Chris Evert pictured during the 2018 Laver Cup Opening Night

Chris Evert had previously criticized Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, after a clip from the recent Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan went viral on social media. The video, posted by journalist Benjamin Butterworth, shows Meghan grinning, giving an extravagant bow and curtsy.

Most people who have watched the video have criticized Meghan harshly, accusing her of showing disrespect to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

"This is just nasty and unbecoming. Meghan looks like a school bully," Butterworth tweeted.

Benjamin Butterworth @benjaminbutter This is just nasty and unbecoming. Meghan looks like a school bully. This is just nasty and unbecoming. Meghan looks like a school bully. https://t.co/4O11NqyZnU

Replying to the original post, Evert tweeted,

"Not cool....."

It appears, then, that the former World No. 1 has since evolved her thoughts on the Harry & Meghan controversy, having posted her disapproval of Meghan's actions in the video clip just four days before her latest tweets positively discussing their right to live autonomously.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes