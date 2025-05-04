Chris Evert sends touching message to Prince Harry, King Charles & other Royal Family members amid tough time

Tennis legend Chris Evert recently showed her support to the Royal Family members amid a tough period in the public eye. The former World No. 1 felt that they should be given some space to deal with family problems on their own.

Evert was one of the best players on tour in the 1970s and 1980s, capturing 18 Major titles during that period. She retired from professional tennis in 1989 and made her last appearance in the Federations Cup.

The American felt that people needed to show some compassion towards the Royal Family. Despite their misunderstandings being quite public, Evert vouched in favor of the Royal family members, Prince Harry and King Charles.

Here's what Evert said via her X account:

"I've been reading a lot lately about the Prince Harry /King Charles family situation. Why don't we show some empathy and give them the privacy they need to figure it out themselves. Family is everything."

Evert won her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the 1974 French Open and added another to her locker at the Wimbledon Championships the same year. She captured two more trophies at Wimbledon during her career, in 1976 and 1981.

The royal family has faced a series of personal and public challenges, including health issues affecting King Charles and Princess Kate. Moreover, ongoing tensions with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to strain their family relations.

Despite Prince Harry wanting to reconcile with his family, he faced problems due to security concerns and going back to the United Kingdom. Here's what he had to say during a recent interview (via BBC):

"I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff. I’ve forgiven them. But I can’t see a world where I’d bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."

"I'm really lucky because I've met Prince William a number of times" - Chris Evert reflects on her meetings with Royalty in the UK

Chris Evert alongside the Royal family in the Wimbledon Championships 2023 - Source: Getty

Chris Evert candidly discussed her interactions with the Royal family in the past. The three-time Wimbledon champion felt lucky to have met the future king, Prince William, more than once, and also had tea with their family.

"I'm really lucky because I've met Prince William a number of times and had tea with him as well, and Kate, during Wimbledon on the Sunday of the finals. I get to sit in the Royal Box and they're in the Royal Box. My son Nicky and I had tea with them one time," Evert said during the Midnight Meets with Colin Murray podcast last year.

The American felt that Prince William was humble and wished to see him become the King soon. She also shared her opinion about Prince Harry, who resides in a luxurious mansion in Montecito, California.

"He is the most normal future king. He is so normal, he is so warm, and oh my god, I'm just a big fan of his. I'm hoping he'll become king. I'm a big fan of Harry as well. I love Harry and I've always loved Harry," she stated.

Evert has often been spotted attending matches in the Royal Box at the Wimbledon Championships. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are also regular attendees at the iconic event. Kate, the Princess of Wales, made an appearance at the All England Club last year.

