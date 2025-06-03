Chris Evert shares her joy over Tommy Paul's stellar achievement amid French Open run

Chris Evert has expressed her feelings about Tommy Paul, who was recently selected to be ranked in the top 10 amid his French Open campaign. Paul is currently gearing up to compete in the Roland Garros quarterfinals.

Paul was last seen in action on Sunday, June 1, in the fourth round of the French Open, where he locked horns with Alexei Popyrin. He dominated the match, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-3, and advanced to the quarterfinals, where he will face Carlos Alcaraz.

Amid his ongoing French Open campaign, Paul recently achieved a stellar feat, as he will be ranked in the top 10 after the ongoing tournament. One of the users on X shared Paul's picture and wrote:

"Tommy Paul will be ranked inside the Top 10 after Roland Garros."

This tweet caught the attention of the former American tennis player Chris Evert, who lauded Paul for his achievement by dropping a two-word reaction that read:

"Well deserved👏👏👏👏"

Evert was one of the most formidable players of her time. She won 18 Grand Slam singles titles, held the world No.1 ranking for 260 weeks, and won a record 157 singles titles. She was the first player to win 1000 singles matches.

Chris Evert made her feelings known about Novak Djokovic's chances of winning the French Open

Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, is competing at the French Open and is eyeing his 25th Grand Slam title. The Serb has delivered exceptional performances in Roland Garros, reaching the quarterfinals, where he will face Alexander Zverev.

Amid the ongoing tournament, Chris Evert voiced her opinion about Djokovic's game and what she thinks about him winning his 25th title. She said that the French Open won't be the tournament where he wins his 25th Slam title, explaining that to win such a title, a player must constantly play their A game.

"The way he’s playing right now, he’s not gonna win. So he would have to play spectacular tennis like every single match. And I mean, I could see him definitely getting to the second week. I could see getting to a semi, but I don’t know him," Chris Evert said (via Tennis365).

"I don’t know after watching him the last few weeks, I don’t see him winning this title. I don’t see … you know… I think this week will tell a lot," she added.

Chris Evert recently shared a glimpse of having dinner with her son, Alex, amid the ongoing French Open.

