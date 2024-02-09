"Clarence Thomas is the most corrupt judge" - Martina Navratilova slams US Supreme Court associate justice for his non-recusal in Donald Trump case

Martina Navratilova has criticized US Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas for not recusing himself in the latest Donald Trump case.

The US Supreme Court heard an oral argument in the landmark case to decide if former US President Donald Trump can be removed from the ballot for the 2024 general election in the state of Colorado.

The case came to the highest court in the USA after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump could be disqualified from the state ballot due to his involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots.

Trump appealed the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to the US Supreme Court, and the case is now being heard by the nine justices, including Clarence Thomas.

American tennis legend Martina Navratilova was displeased with Thomas' decision not to recuse himself from the case because of his wife Ginni Thomas' involvement in the January 6 Capitol riots.

Ginni Thomas helped lead the 'Stop the Steal' rally, aimed at overturning the result of the 2020 election, which Trump lost, as well as attended the Trump rally on January 6, which preceded the riots.

Martina Navratilova slammed Thomas for hearing the case despite his connection to the January 6 riots and called him the "most corrupt judge" via a post on X.

"Thomas is the most corrupt judge that we know of at this time," Navratilova wrote.

The Supreme Court's ruling will apply nationwide, not only in Colorado. The justices have remained tight-lipped about when they will issue their verdict.

Martina Navratilova calls Donald Trump a "loser"

Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova has repeatedly opposed Donald Trump. She also recently became part of the chorus mocking Trump as a "loser" after US President Joe Biden referred to him as such in a campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina.

Biden made the comment regarding Trump's refusal to concede the 2020 general election and continued attempts to sow doubts in the public's mind about the result.

On January 26, a user on the social media platform X suggested making the '#TrumpIsALoser' hashtag trend as supposedly Biden labeling Trump a loser had upset the latter.

"LMAO, many people are saying that President Biden referring to Trump as a ‘loser’ is pissing him off. Be a real shame if everyone tweeted #TrumpIsALoser so many times it started trending. Real shame. 😏" the user wrote.

Navratilova chimed in on the trend, agreeing with the user and also calling Trump a "loser."

"Yup. Always been a loser."

