Stefanos Tsitsipas shared his highlights of 'grateful' moments from the last four years, featuring coaching Roger Federer, watching Nick Kyrgios' imitation and more.

Tsitsipas is currently enjoying success in the 2024 European claycourt swing, having already won his third Monte-Carlo Masters title and reaching the Barcelona Open final for the fourth time, propelling his ranking to seven.

The Greek also has a photography account that goes by the name 'Stiopkyn.' The 25-year-old recently posted a summary of his last four years on his Instagram stories that highlighted the moments in life he is grateful for on his Stiopkyn account.

Among them was a video of Roger Federer having a practice session while at the Laver Cup. Tsitsipas wrote that he coached the Swiss for about three seconds.

"Coaching this fella for about three seconds"

In another video, World No. 7 was seen dancing to the tunes of a band during a dinner party to celebrate his birthday.

"Celebrating my birthday with a live band playing songs all night long"

In a different highlight, Tsitsipas received sweets from his younger sister Elisavet and her friends. The 25-year-old's father, Apostolos, offered the girls some tennis practice with Stefanos for their delightful gesture, which the girls immediately accepted.

"Receiving daily deserts from my sister and her friends"

There is also a hilarious video of NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo imitating Nick Kyrgios' racket smash.

"Giannis imitating Nick Kyrgios"

"Being home on a warm moody day", "Remembering my childhood by playing football" - Stefanos Tsitsipas shares some more 'grateful' moments

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas shared more stories highlighting the moments for which he was grateful.

In one of them, Tsitsipas shared the outside view from his home and said that he was delighted to be at home on a warm moody day.

"Being home on a warm moody day"

In another story, the Greek can be seen jumping into the water from a ship while he shouts Jamaica as he holds the Jamaican flag.

"Jumping into the water with a Jamaican flag late at night"

He reminisced about his childhood and showed off his football skills as he juggled the balls and completed the around-the-world trick.

"Remembering my childhood by playing some football"

Tsitsipas also showed off the trace he left behind in the streets of Miami as he had a sticker of his photography account's QR code stuck on one of the walls.

"Leave a trace of the brand in the streets of Miami"

Tsitsipas is slated to play at the Madrid Open next, where he will enter as the sixth seed.

