Coco Gauff drops 2-word reaction highlighting similarities between her and singer Faye Webster's cover shots

Coco Gauff has shared her admiration for singer and tennis fan Faye Webster, as the duo celebrate becoming cover girls. The 2023 US Open champion is in Madrid, preparing for an assault on the Madrid Open, but took time out of her busy training schedule to reveal that she's a big fan of the 27-year-old singer-songwriter.

Faye Webster and Coco Gauff were both born in Atlanta, Georgia, and therefore have shared childhood histories. Both were teenage prodigies - Gauff burst onto the tennis scene at age 15, when she beat five-time champion Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2018. Webster self-released her first album, Run and Tell, as a 16-year-old in 2013.

Gauff reposted an Instagram story from Webster in which she featured on the cover of Bagel magazine, with the headline: "Faye Webster Tennis on Tour". Gauff offers her two-word captions to the post, recalling her own recent cover model appearance for Vogue magazine:

"Backhand buddies!"

"Cover girls @cocogauff"

Coco Gauff IG Story | Source: Coco Gauff Instagram/@cocogauff

In July last year, Webster told The Cut magazine that she is a huge fan of tennis. When she was asked if she played the game, Webster replied: "When I’m touring, it’s almost every day, and then when I’m home, a couple times a week. My brother tours with us as our stage tech, so I’ll play with him or my bassist."

Coco Gauff has had a poor start to 2025 by her standards

Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2025 - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff finished 2024 on a high, capturing the Beijing WTA 1000 title and the WTA Tour Finals in Riyadh. She was also a key part of Team USA's victory in the United Cup in January. Since then, Gauff has struggled to find her form. She was comfortably beaten by Paula Badosa in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and was slumped out of Qatar and Dubai in the Round of 32.

She, then failed to get beyond the Round of 16 at either of the Sunshine swing tournaments. A quarterfinal appearance at last week's Stuttgart Open, where she was beaten by Jasmine Paolini 4-6, 3-6, has been her best showing since Melbourne. Before the tournament began, Gauff said, as reported by Forbes.com, that:

"I want to try to win Madrid or Rome. The last time I won a clay-court title was a couple of years ago if I'm not mistaken, so I kind of just want to get a recent clay title under my belt."

Coco Gauff gets her Madrid campaign underway later today. She plays Dayana Yastremska in the second round, and as the fourth seed, and will be looking to kickstart her season with a trophy.

