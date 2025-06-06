Coco Gauff admits big mistake she made before Iga Swiatek loss in French Open 2022 final as she chases redemption against Aryna Sabalenka

Coco Gauff has never shied away from talking about losing the women's singles final at the 2022 French Open. The 21-year-old spoke up about the chastening experience yet again after sealing her place in the final of this year's Roland Garros. She will lock horns with reigning WTA No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka for the title this Saturday.

On Thursday, June 5, Gauff faced Lois Boisson in the semifinals of the clay Major. Her opponent, despite being ranked outside the top 300 coming into the tournament, had charted a stunning run to the last four. The Frenchwoman was roared on vociferously by the home crowd on Court Philippe-Chatrier, but ultimately, it was the American who prevailed with a comfortable 6-1, 6-2 victory.

A while later, Coco Gauff attended her post-match press conference, where she was asked about her feelings heading into the women's singles final of the 2025 French Open, and how they compare to what she felt in the buildup to the 2022 final. The WTA No. 2 stated that she had not given herself much of a chance three years ago.

"My first final here, I was super nervous and I kind of wrote myself off before the match even happened," Coco Gauff said as she recalled her 1-6, 3-6 loss to Iga Swiatek.

However, she also laid bare her confident state of mind this time around. The nine-time career singles titlist attributed her current confidence to her emphatic title triumph at the 2023 US Open, which interestingly came about after she registered a comeback victory against Sabalenka in the final.

"Obviously, here I have a lot more confidence just from playing some Grand Slam finals before and doing well in one. So, I think going into Saturday I'll just give it my best shot, try to be as calm and relaxed as possible, and yeah, whatever happens, happens and knowing that I put the best foot forward," Gauff added.

Gauff and Sabalenka's rivalry so far has been a neck-and-neck affair, even though the Belarusian pipped the American to a prestigious WTA 1000 title the last time they met.

Coco Gauff lost in straight sets to Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid final; American can exact revenge at French Open

Coco Gauff (left) and Aryna Sabalenka (right) after the women's singles final at the 2025 Madrid Open

On the clay of Caja Magica's Manolo Santana court in Madrid earlier this year, it was Aryna Sabalenka who came out on top in the final against Coco Gauff. The Belarusian was made to work hard by the American, particularly in the second set. However, the World No. 1 fought off a set point and turned things around in her favor to win the contest 6-3, 7-6(3) and the prestigious Madrid Open women's singles title.

Overall, the pair's head-to-head is level at 5-5, courtesy Sabalenka's win in the Spanish capital. The victory also brought the Belarusian level with Gauff in their head-to-head on clay. Their only meeting on the surface prior to the final in Madrid this year came in the third round of the 2021 Italian Open, which the American won 7-5, 6-3.

Both have been in fine form so far at the 2025 French Open, having dropped only a set each, making Saturday's final an exciting and unpredictable prospect.

