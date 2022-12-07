Coco Gauff begins preparations for 2023 season, reveals her two favorite things in the world

Coco Gauff is back on the tennis court preparing for the 2023 tennis season and the 18-year-old seems to be thoroughly enjoying pre-season training. After a stellar 2022 season that did not have a happy ending, Gauff had some much-needed time off during the off-season. She has now returned to on-court training.

The Delray Beach, Florida resident took to social media to share a stunning late-evening sunset view of a tennis court and expressed that she was enjoying her two favorite things - tennis and sunsets.

"Tennis and sunsets, my two favorite things in the world," Coco Gauff wrote in her Instagram stories, along with a photo of the same.

Coco Gauff shares glimpses of her pre-season training on Instagram.

Gauff has been going through training and fitness drills over the past few days. Last week, she expressed her excitement for the start of her 2023 pre-season, while also joking that it will be a long and tough pre-season for her.

"First official day of preseason and lol it's gonna be a longgg but good one," Gauff wrote on Twitter.

After officially ending her 2022 campaign at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals last month, the 2022 French Open finalist enjoyed Thanksgiving with her family and also attended some other sporting events, such as the NFL, during her time off.

The teenager played as many as 102 tour-level matches, across singles and doubles, throughout the 2022 season. At the end of what turned out to be a highly successful year for Gauff on tour, she had 62% and 66% winning records in singles and doubles respectively. The American ended the season at No. 7 in the singles rankings and No. 4 in the doubles rankings.

"One I’ll never forget" - Coco Gauff reflects on her 2022 tennis season

Coco Gauff in action at the 2022 WTA Finals.

The 2022 season also saw Coco Gauff reach the summit of the WTA doubles rankings, make her top 5 debut in the singles rankings, and reach both singles and doubles finals at the French Open. Gauff was thankful for her experience in 2022, a year she will "never forget."

Reflecting on the season after her loss at the Billie Jean King Cup finals, she also confidently stated that her best form on the court is yet to come.

"We live, we learn, but mostly importantly we keep trying. 2022 season is officially over and definitely one I’ll never forget. Thank you God for strengthening me at my lowest and highest points this season. #thebestisyettocome," Gauff wrote on Instagram.

Her singles season ended with a string of five consecutive losses, beginning with a quarterfinals loss at the Guadalajara Open, extending through the group stage of her maiden WTA Finals, and ending at the BJK Cup Finals in Glasgow.

