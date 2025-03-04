Coco Gauff brings Jalen Sera into the spotlight with unexpected act

Coco Gauff dropped a one-word reaction to her close friend Jalen Sera stunning in his latest picture. Gauff and Sera have been close friends for a while now and often cheer each other on via social media.

Ad

Sera is an Atlanta-based guitarist who posted a series of pictures that seemed like highlights of what he has been up to. The first picture is a selfie of the guitarist against the backdrop of the stunning blue sky, while other pictures feature musical instruments, seemingly indicating that he is up to some new project, a plate of a high-end dish, some of his artwork, and other photos. He shared these pictures on Instagram and captioned the post,

Ad

Trending

"Sky's still blue."

Ad

Gauff dropped a one-word reaction to the above post,

"revival."

This is Sera's only post on the social media app at the moment. He earlier had some highlights which now seem to have been removed. This could be a possible reason for World No. 3 calling it a 'revival'.

Jalen Sera then hilariously responded to Gauff's revival comments with a zombie emoji.

"🧟‍♂."

Via Jalen Sera's INSTAGRAM.

Gauff also shared Sera's picture on her Instagram story.

Ad

Via Coco Gauff's INSTAGRAM.

It is worth noting that Sera is also very encouraging of the 20-year-old's on and off-the-court success. He recently marveled at the 2023 US Open champion stunning the tennis world at the 2025 Oscars.

Ad

Coco Gauff dazzling the 2025 Oscars red carpet in her stunning yellow gown sparks reaction from Jalen Sera

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff made her Oscars red carpet debut in an ethereal customized yellow gown from Miu Miu and embellished her look with some gorgeous accessories such as earrings and a dazzling Rolex. She also had a stunning photoshoot and shared the images on her Instagram.

Ad

Ad

Jalen Sera shared a few of these images on his Instagram and was wowed by the American tennis star's glamourous look.

"THE star. Like come on man," he wrote on Instagram.

"Regal," he added, sharing another picture of the American star.

"Stunner. Wowowowowow!" Sera continued.

During an interview with the popular American comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg, Gauff admitted that she was happy to have dressed for the occasion even though it was a lot of work.

Ad

"It was a lot. Hair, makeup, the whole do. I play tennis, so I'm not used to this glam, but it's nice to get dressed for the day," Gauff said.

However, the World No. 3 will now shift her focus to tennis as she heads to the 2025 Indian Wells Open. She has received a bye into the second round as a result of her seeding and will face either Emma Raducanu or Moyuka Uchijima to kick off her campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback