Coco Gauff delightedly shares highlights from fun experience with legends Andre Agassi, Venus Williams & John McEnroe at US Open

Ahead of commencing her U.S Open run in the singles category, Coco Gauff shared a few glimpses of her appearance at the Stars of Open Exhibition, held on Thursday. The event was held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, leading into the US Open. It featured multiple former and current tennis players, including Gauff, Venus Williams, Andre Agassi, and John McEnroe. The women's soccer icon Alex Morgan also joined the lineup. Morgan stepped up for the eight-time Grand Slam champion Agassi to play alongside Gauff. They locked horns with Venus Williams and John McEnroe. Showing their collective strength and impressive skills, Gauff and Morgan got the better of the pair. Sharing a few pictures from the lively evening, Gauff wrote:&quot;So much fun last night being on the best court in the world with some absolute legends 🩶&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGauff enjoyed the 2025 season with an impressive run at the Roland Garros back in June. She defeated World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-2, 6-4 in the final round to clinch her maiden French Open title and second Grand Slam crown. With this feat, she became the first American woman to win the singles title at Roland Garros since Serena Williams in 2015. Coco Gauff opens up on dealing with pressure of winning Coco Gauff at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City (Photo by Getty Images)Coco Gauff recently opened up about dealing with the pressure of winning all the time. She stated that fans consider winning a Grand Slam as a successful season, even if the player doesn't win any other tournaments. The American tennis star added that while fans expect the players to win all the time, it is difficult, as tennis is played throughout the year. &quot;When you have a slam like now compared to maybe when I was before my US Open run, I think it's a little bit easier the rest of the year because now everyone's not calling your year bad because I guess winning a slam defines if you're having a good year or not and not the other tournaments as well. And that just doesn't go for me, that goes for all players.&quot;&quot;I think sometimes tennis fans want us to win like every week but we're playing 11 months, it's not that easy and so it's completely normal I think for maybe a player to have a good three, four weeks and then maybe not have as well of a good three or three, four weeks just because the way our season is built.&quot; (via tennisuptodate.com)Ahead of her US Open campaign, Coco Gauff has teamed up with Aryna Sabalenka's ex-coach, Gavin MacMillan.